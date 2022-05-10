Before You Go-Go (On Vacation) Shop This Wham! x Orlebar Brown Capsule

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wham! Just like that, it’s swim trunk season. Luckily, Orlebar Brown has us covered with a new capsule in collaboration with the legendary pop duo Wham!

Called Club Tropicana after Wham!’s hit song, the official collection “celebrates youth, fun and a carefree attitude to holidays,” per Orlebar Brown. Pieces include lively vacation shirts, warm weather loungewear, and, of course, premium swim trunks. As usual with Orlebar Brown, the Club Tropicana collection brings a vintage charm, unique patterns, and plenty of colors — in other words, pieces that George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley might have worn back in the Eighties.

Available now at OrlebarBrown.com while supplies last, prices for the Wham! x Orlebar Brown Club Tropicana pieces start at $75 for summery scarves and $245 for swim trunks.

This drop is the first of two (the second Club Tropicana drop will come in July) and is part of an ongoing celebration of Orlebar Brown’s 15th anniversary.

The Wham! x Orlebar Brown collection also comes ahead of a new documentary about the life and career of George Michael. Named George Michael: Freedom Uncut, the documentary sees the late Michael as narrator and co-director, with Dave Austin also co-directing. The documentary will follow a brief yet significant period of Michael’s life, beginning with the release of his 1987 solo debut, Faith, through the release of Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1, in 1990. Buy tickets now at Fandango.com before the documentary’s release on June 22.

Orlebar Brown, for the unfamiliar, is a British brand that has made a name for itself by providing upscale swim trunks (and other resort wear) for stylish gents on holiday. Founded in 2007, the brand was acquired by Chanel in 2018, cementing its luxury repute. Orlebar Brown’s other collaborations include a James Bond-inspired capsule (shop that collection here), as well as a capsule inspired by grand tourer race cars.

If you’re in need of a swimsuit upgrade before you go-go on vacation, be sure to grab any pieces from Orlebar Brown’s Wham! collection now at OrlebarBrown.com.

