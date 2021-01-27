How to Watch Wrestling Online: The WWE Network is Now Streaming on Peacock

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Watching wrestling online is about to get a whole lot easier because the WWE is moving to Peacock. The league announced this week that it’s signed a multi-year agreement to move its WWE network to the NBCU streaming service. What that means: fans can now stream the WWE online free with their Peacock subscription.

When Will WWE Matches Become Available On Peacock?

Peacock subscribers can begin streaming WWE content on March 18, 2021. Once it launches, you’ll be able to watch in-ring shows, including NXT, WWE 205 Live, and reruns of Raw and SmackDown matches. Live, pay-per-view events like Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, and Fastlane will also be available starting March 21, 2021.

The WWE’s deal with Peacock also includes more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library (classic) shows. Upcoming shows include Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, and Undertaker: The Last Ride. Every previous WWE, WCW, and ECW pay-per-view event will be available to stream on Peacock from day one, giving wrestling fans a simple way to re-watch classic match ups and story lines.

You can watch this content on-demand, or tune into a 24/7 WWE channel inside of Peacock, which will stream an assortment of new and old WWE videos continuously.

How to Watch WWE Matches Online

The only thing you’ll need to watch WWE matches online after March 18, 2021 is a subscription to NBC Peacock Premium. Peacock pricing has two tiers: a standard subscription costs $4.99 per month, but we recommend going for the ad-free tier, which costs $9.99 per month for the best experience (for comparison, $9.99 is cheaper than both Netflix and HBO Max).

Peacock is available on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Chromecast, AndroidTV devices, Roku or Fire TV devices. Once you’ve subscribed, you can stream WWE content from as many devices as you’d like.

Can You Watch WWE Matches Without a Peacock Subscription?

Yes, if you want to watch WWE online without Peacock, you can still purchase access to individual pay-per-view matches without signing up for the streaming service. You’ll be able to stream the WWE network on Peacock and choose to pay for each PPV event on its own.

Is Peacock a Good Value for Wrestling Fans?

If you watch wrestling on a regular basis, Peacock will quickly become your go-to streaming service. For $4.99 per month you can watch thousands of hours of wrestling — plus new shows as they air on the WWE Network — on virtually every device you own. The WWE Network on its own costs $9.99, so this is basically like getting half-off, with a ton of additional, non-wrestling content too.

Official streaming services like Peacock are a massive improvement on low resolution, unofficial YouTube clips of matches or trying to find a free stream online. Subscribing to Peacock will literally allow you to watch wrestling 24 hours a day, seven days a week in full HD quality.

A Peacock Premium subscription also includes access to more than 15,000 hours of premium TV shows and movies including The Office, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Back to the Future, Jaws, and Casino when you need a little break from wrestling. See our full Peacock review here and sign up to stream the WWE online on Peacock Premium here.