BKFC 19 Live Stream: How to Watch Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Online

Two popular UFC fighters are swapping the octagon for the ring tonight for BKFC 19: the latest edition of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The main event at BKFC 19 features former MMA star Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich, in what’s sure to be an epic rematch. The pair last fought in 2019 in an MMA fight that VanZant won via submission. While both women were regarded as strong competitors in UFC, it’s anybody’s fight at BKFC.

When is BKFC 19? Date, Start Time

BKFC 19 takes place tonight, Friday July 23 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. The event starts at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. Tickets to the fight are available on Eventbrite.com. Can’t make it in person? The best way to watch BKFC 19 live is to stream the fight from home.

How to Watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich

BKFC 19 is an exclusive pay-per-view event streaming on FITE.tv. The only way to watch VanZant vs. Ostovich online is to purchase the PPV stream for $39.99.

The PPV price gets you instant access to live stream BKFC 19 online from your computer, or watch the event from your phone or connected TV (just search for the FITE app in your Roku, Apple TV or other streaming device). The price also includes unlimited replays of the BKFC 19 stream, so you can watch the best moments back as many times as you want.

BKFC 19 Live Stream: How to Watch VanZant vs. Ostovich Free

While there isn’t a way to stream BKFC 19 online free, you can stream the pre-show for free on FITE.tv. You can also watch a free replay of the press conference, which featured VanZant vs. Ostovich, and all the other fighters face-to-face for the final time before the live event. Stream the BKFC 19 press conference free on FITE.tv.

Watch BKFC 19 Chuck Liddell Stream

Paige VanZant isn’t the only UFC star switching to BKFC tonight. FITE is offering an exclusive live stream of BKFC 19 featuring audio community from UFC Hall of Famer Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell. Liddell will be calling the action on the live bare knuckle fights with custom audio commentary aligned with the official PPV feed – all combined on one screen – exclusively on FITE. Watch the official Chuck Liddell stream of BKFC 19 on FITE.tv here.

Your PPV price includes access to both the original live stream and commentary and the Chuck Liddell stream.

BKFC 19: Rules, Odds, What to Expect

The BKFC 19 main event features the return of Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich. While VanZant left UFC to fight exclusively in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Ostovich is looking for a little bit of redemption after being dropped by UFC following a string of losses. VanZant carried an 8-5-0 record in MMA while Ostovich had a 4-6-0 record. Still, the rules are different for Bare Knuckle fighting, so the two women could be more evenly matched.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship rules permit only punches — no kicks, elbows, wrestling or grappling moves of any kind. As the name suggests, fighters are permitted to wrap and tape their wrists, thumbs, and mid-hand, but no tape can be used within one-inch of the knuckles.

The co-main event at BKFC 19 sees a heavyweight title fight between current BKFC Champion Arnold Adams and Thai Boxer and knockout artist, Michael Terrill.

Also part of the live PPV card is Britain Hart vs. Jenny “Savage” Clausius. Hart famously defeated VanZant in the latter’s much-hyped debut bare knuckle fight.

There are also a few “special attraction” fights at BK19, with rapper Blueface making his bare knuckle premiere against the comedian and TikTok star, Kane Trujillio.

Here’s the rest of the fight card for BKFC 19. Catch all the action on the official BKFC 19 pay-per-view stream, on FITE.tv.

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera

Nick Ireland vs. DK Money

Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten

Josh Sikes vs. Tony Soto

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

