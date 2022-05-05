How to Watch UFC 274: Live Stream Oliveira vs. Gaethje Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With heavy-hitting lightweight and strawweight championship fights, UFC 274 will likely be another exciting night of combat. The year’s fifth UFC event sees lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defending his title against Justin Gaethje, while Rose Namajunas will try to keep her strawweight belt from Carla Esparza.

If you’re looking to live stream UFC 274, read on: below is everything you need to know about UFC 274, including how to buy tickets and how to watch UFC 274 online.

When Is UFC 274? Date, Time, Location

UFC 274 is slated for Saturday, May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oliveira and Caethje’s UFC 274 main card kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. UFC 274 prelims start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 274 Tickets: Pricing, Buy Online

If you’re in the Phoenix area on May 7, head to VividSeats.com and buy tickets to watch UFC 274 in person. The ticketing site — which always offers a Buyers’ Guarantee to ensure authenticity and ticket delivery (either digitally or by mail) before the event — is showing prices as low as $193, as of writing.

Buy: UFC 274 Tickets at $193+

How to Watch UFC 274 Online: Where to Live Stream Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Anyone looking to live stream UFC 274 online will need to buy the UFC 274 pay-per-view stream and get an ESPN+ membership. The ESPN-owned streaming service now has exclusive rights to UFC live streams, making ESPN+ the only way to watch UFC 274 online (or on TV).

Before you stream UFC 274, you’ll need to get an ESPN+ subscription and then purchase the UFC 274 PPV stream. Already have an ESPN+ subscription? Use the link below to order the UFC 274 PPV stream through your account. The PPV stream costs $74.99 and lets you watch UFC 274 live on any smart device or on TV via the ESPN+ app.

Buy: UFC 274 PPV Stream at $74.99

Don’t have an ESPN+ subscription? Click here to sign up for a monthly ESPN+ subscription and buy the UFC 274 PPV stream. This option costs a total of $81.98, letting you watch the UFC 274 live stream, as well as any other ESPN+ content over the next month.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 274 PPV at $81.98

Save $58 on UFC 274 With ESPN+ Bundle Deal

If you’re new to ESPN+ and want to stream UFC 274, you’ve got an opportunity for some serious savings: First-time ESPN+ customers can get the UFC 274 PPV stream and an annual ESPN+ subscription for a total of just $99.98. This bundle saves you a whopping $58, as an annual ESPN+ subscription and a UFC PPV stream would normally cost $159 if purchased separately.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 274 PPV at $99.98

Besides letting you stream UFC 274 online, this bundle deal gets you a year-long subscription to ESPN+. You’ll be able to live stream upcoming UFC PPV fights, as well as other live sports like MLB, NHL, and boxing for free. In other words, it’s a great deal for any sports fan. Take advantage of the UFC 274 PPV bundle deal here.

How to Watch UFC 274 Online Free

Sadly, there is no way to watch UFC 274 for free, but you can live stream UFC 274 prelims for free online. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch UFC 274 prelims for free, and you can get UFC 274 highlights and post-fight analysis for free as well. If you want to watch the main card, however, you’ll need to get an ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 274 PPV stream above.

How to Watch UFC 274 on TV

UFC is no longer broadcasting on cable TV, making ESPN+ the only way to stream UFC 274 live. But once you get an ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 274 PPV stream, you can stream the ESPN+ app on any smart TV, including Roku, Fire Stick, or a Smart TV, as well as your laptop, tablet, or smartphone if you need to live stream UFC 274 on the go.

Buy: UFC 274 PPV Stream at $74.99

UFC 274 Fight Card, Odds

The odds are close for UFC 274. As of writing, Caesars Sportsbook has Oliveira as the slight favorite with money line odds of -170, and Gaethje with +150. And it’s the same story with Namajunas vs. Esparza: Caesars has Esparza as the underdog with +180 and Namajunas as the favorite with -210.

Both title fights have UFC fans counting the hours till Saturday’s event. Oliveira has racked up a record-breaking 15 submissions over his UFC career, knocking out Chandler to take the belt last year and retaining it by choking-out Dustin Poirier in December. But Gaethje has a fantastic record and ferocious power that could be enough to take Oliveira’s belt.

The strawweight fight between Namajunas and Esparza, meantime, re-ignites a competition that started eight years ago after the two clashed in The Ultimate Fighter. Esparza won that fight, but Namajunas has gone on to become the reigning champ after defeating some of the division’s best fighters. Like Oliveira vs. Gaethje, this is a hard one to call.

Other than the two title fights, there’s still more than enough excitement happening in the UFC 274 prelims. Michael Chandler is set to duke it out with Tony Ferguson, Ryan Bader is taking on Cheick Kongo, and Macy Chiasson will face Norma Dumont, among other matchups.

Before Saturday’s event, get the UFC 274 PPV stream through ESPN+ to catch all the fights.