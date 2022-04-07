How to Watch UFC 273: Live Stream Volkanovski vs. Jung Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bringing two title fights, UFC 273 is shaping up to be a big one. In the year’s fourth UFC event, Chan “The Korean Zombie” Sung Jung will take on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. On the same night, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will clash once again with interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Below is everything you need to know about UFC 273, including how to buy tickets to UFC and how to live stream UFC 273 online.

When Is UFC 273? Date, Time, Location

UFC 273 is set to take place on Saturday, April 9th at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC 273 main card, featuring Volkanovski versus Korean Zombie, starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and prelims for UFC 273 begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Early prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 273 Tickets: Pricing, Buy Online

Looking to watch UFC 273 in person? Tickets to UFC 273 are still available on VividSeats.com. As of writing, the site has UFC 273 tickets starting at $208. As always with Vivid Seats, you get the platform’s Buyers’ Guarantee that ensures authenticity and ticket delivery (either by mail or digitally) before the event.

Buy: UFC 273 Tickets at $208+

How to Watch UFC 273 Online: Where to Live Stream Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Want to watch UFC 273 online? The only way is to buy the UFC 273 pay-per-view stream is on ESPN+. The streaming service now has exclusive rights to UFC, making it the only way to live stream UFC 273 online or on TV.

To stream UFC 273, you’ll need to get an ESPN+ subscription and then purchase the UFC 273 PPV stream for $74.99 to start watching the match. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, head to ESPN+ through the link below and order UFC 273 through your account.

Buy: UFC 273 PPV Stream at $74.99

If you don’t have an ESPN+ account, sign up for a monthly subscription and get the UFC 273 PPV stream for a total of $81.98 here. You’ll immediately be able to watch the UFC 273 live stream, and you’ll get a month of ESPN+.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 273 PPV at $81.98

Save $58 on UFC 273 With ESPN+ Bundle Deal

As with past UFC events, UFC 273 offers a great opportunity to save big on ESPN+. New customers are able to purchase an annual ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 273 PPV stream for a total of $99.98. If purchased separately, a UFC PPV stream and an annual ESPN+ subscription would cost $159, which means you’re saving a whopping $58 with this bundle deal.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 273 PPV at $99.98

Besides access to the UFC 273 PPV stream, the bundle deal gets you a year of ESPN+ content. If you watch other sports — whether NBA, NHL, or MLB — you’ll get plenty of content with your ESPN+ subscription. Pick up the UFC 273 PPV bundle deal here.

How to Watch UFC 273 Online Free

Although there are no options to watch UFC 273 main card for free, you can live stream UFC 272 prelims online for free. Anyone with an ESPN+ subscription can watch UFC 273 prelims for free through their account. Subscribers can also get UFC 273 highlights and post-fight analysis for free on ESPN+. For the main card, however, pick up a ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 273 PPV stream above.

How to Watch UFC 273 on TV

You can no longer watch UFC live streams on cable TV, but ESPN+ makes it easy to watch the UFC 273 PPV stream on your TV. The ESPN+ app can be streamed on any smart device, such as a Roku, Firestick, or a Smart TV. Alternatively, you can watch UFC 273 on your laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Buy: UFC 273 PPV Stream at $74.99

UFC 273 Fight Card, Odds

Caesars Sportsbook has Volkanovski as a heavy favorite against Jung with money line odds of -750, as of writing. Volkanovski was originally scheduled to duke it out with Max Holloway, but Holloway dropped out due to an injury. But, even as one of the best featherweights ever, Volkanovski may encounter difficulty in the Zombie’s unpredictability.

Between bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, Caesars chooses Yan as a favorite with current odds of -500. This is a rare instance of the reigning champ being the underdog, making things all the more exciting.

Dual title fights aside, there’s still plenty of much-anticipated fighting to look forward to at UFC 273. Gilbert Burns is set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight matchup, Ian Garry is taking on Darian Weeks, and Aspen Ladd will clash with Raquel Pennington, among other matchups.

Be sure to get the UFC 273 PPV stream online through ESPN+ to enjoy the action.