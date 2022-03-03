How to Watch UFC 272: Live Stream Covington vs. Masvidal Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two big UFC stars headline the fight card at this weekend’s UFC 272. The third UFC event of the year features a welterweight clash between Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, with both fighters looking to cement their status as challengers for the welterweight crown.

Here’s what you need to know about UFC 272, including how to watch the mixed martial arts event in person and how to live stream UFC 272 online.

When Is UFC 272? Date, Time, Location

UFC 272 takes place this Saturday, March 5, 2022 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main UFC 272 card, featuring Covington vs. Masvidal, begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

The UFC 272 prelims start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with the early prelims set for 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 272 Tickets: Pricing, Buy Online

If you want to watch UFC 272 in person, tickets to UFC 272 are still available on VividSeats.com. The site has UFC 272 tickets starting at $112 as of this writing and Vivid Seats’ Buyers Guarantee promises that all the tickets you receive are authentic and will be delivered to you (often digitally) before the event starts.

How to Watch UFC 272 Online: Where to Live Stream Covington vs. Masvidal

If you want to watch UFC 272 online, you’ll need to sign-up for the UFC 272 pay-per-view stream on ESPN+. The streaming service is the exclusive home to live stream UFC 272 and the only way to watch UFC 272 on TV or online.

To get the UFC 272 feed, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription and then pay the $74.99 PPV price. If you already have ESPN+, just follow the link below to purchase the fight on PPV and you’re all set to watch Covington vs. Masvidal.

Don’t have ESPN+? Get a month of service and the UFC 272 PPV stream for $81.98 here. The price gets you instant access to live stream UFC 272 online, and you’ll get a month of service to ESPN+ afterwards too.

Save $58 on UFC 272 With ESPN+ Bundle Deal

Your best bet: save a whopping $58 when you purchase the UFC 272 PPV stream and an annual ESPN+ subscription together. The bundle deal costs just $99.98 when you use the link below (it would cost $159 if you purchased a monthly ESPN+ subscription and the pay-per-view stream separately)

Your bundle deal gets you access to watch UFC 272 online and access to all of ESPN+’s offerings for an entire year afterwards. This is the best way to get a discount on the UFC 272 pay-per-view without needing a promo code. Get the UFC 272 bundle deal here.

How to Watch UFC 272 Online Free

If you want to watch UFC 272 online free, your ESPN+ subscription will get you access to live stream UFC 272 prelims online free. You can also watch UFC 272 highlights and post-fight analysis for free on ESPN+.

To watch the main card though, you’ll need to sign-up for one of the ESPN+ UFC 272 PPV streams above.

How to Watch UFC 272 on TV

Your pay-per-view stream lets you watch UFC 272 on your phone, computer or tablet. You can also watch UFC 272 on TV by purchasing the PPV stream and then casting it onto your smart TV or downloading the ESPN+ app. Find out more about how to watch UFC 272 on ESPN+ here.

UFC 272 Fight Card, Odds

In what promises to be an entertaining night of mixed martial arts action, UFC 272 is headlined by the welterweight grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. There’s no love lost between the former training mates-turned-rivals, and they’ll put their rivalry and skills to the test in a five-round fight in the octagon.

Vegas oddsmakers have Covington (16-3) as the odds-on favorite to win UFC 272. The Cali native is currently Number One in the UFC welterweight rankings and looking for a chance to take on Kamaru Usman to reclaim the welterweight bout. Masvidal (35-15-0) is hungry to re-assert himself as a contender after losing to Usman at UFC 261.

The co-main event pits Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano in another five-round matchup. Dos Anjos and Moicano are pretty evenly matched for the catchweight bout, with RDA, a former UFC lightweight champ, looking to reclaim his star status in the organization.

Other fights on the UFC 272 main card include Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout; a welterweight fight between Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira; and a heavyweight matchup featuring Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy.

Catch all the action live from Las Vegas this Saturday and stream UFC 272 online on ESPN+ here.

