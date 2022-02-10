UFC 271 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two big fights headline UFC 271 this weekend as UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya defends his title in a rematch against Robert Whittaker, while heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa face off in the co-main event.

Here’s how to catch the action to watch UFC 271 in person or stream UFC 271 online on ESPN+.

When Is UFC 271? Date, Time, Location

UFC 271 takes place this Saturday, Feb. 12 live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The main card, featuring Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2, starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The UFC 271 prelims start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, while the early prelims begin at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

How to Watch UFC 271 In Person: Tickets, Pricing

UFC 271 is open to in-person attendance and tickets to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker are still available on VividSeats.com. As of this writing, tickets to UFC 271 were starting at $200 for upper level seats.

Keep in mind there may be Covid protocols in place for fans who want to watch UFC 271 live in person, so check the Toyota Center’s website for details before you arrive.

How to Watch UFC 271 Online: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Live Stream

UFC 271 is an official pay-per-view event on ESPN+, meaning the only way to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker online is by signing up for an ESPN+ membership and then paying for the UFC 271 live stream.

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just need to pay for the UFC 271 live stream on pay-per-view. The UFC 271 PPV price is $74.99.

Don’t have an ESPN+ subscription? An ESPN+ membership starts at just $6.99 a month, while the UFC 271 pay-per-view price is $74.99. Your total price for the fight will be $81.98.

That price will get you a live stream of the Adesanya vs. Whittaker fight and access to all the pre and post-fight coverage on ESPN+. You’ll have ESPN+ for 30 days afterwards to stream all of their live sports, UFC fight night and on-demand offerings.

Your best bet is to pay for an annual ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 271 PPV stream together as a bundle. The total price will be $99.98, which saves you 31% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

How to Watch UFC 271 Online Free

There’s good news and bad news if you want to watch UFC 271 online free: the main card is an exclusive pay-per-view event, which means the only way to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker is by paying for the PPV live stream.

The good news is that ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 271 prelims and early prelims online free, and get free streaming of previous UFC events. Sign up for ESPN+ here and find a free UFC 271 live stream of the undercard fights.

ESPN+ also has free streaming of UFC Fight Night each week, along with free weigh-ins and highlights.

Can You Watch UFC 271 on TV?

UFC 271 is an exclusive ESPN+ fight, which means you won’t be able to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker on conventional cable. But you can still watch UFC 271 on TV by paying for the ESPN+ live stream and then casting it to your screen or through the ESPN+ app on your smart TV.

Your ESPN+ purchase also lets you watch UFC 271 on your phone, laptop or tablet.

UFC 271 Fight Card, Odds

The UFC 271 main card features a rematch between Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker as they battle it out in the octagon for the UFC middleweight belt.

Adesanya (21-1) and Whittaker (24-5) met for the first time at UFC 243 back in October 2019, when Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in the second round. Adesanya is the current middleweight champ and has dominated the division since winning the belt. Vegas oddsmakers have Adesanya as the favorite to retain the title, though Whittaker is no doubt hungry to prove himself the second time around.

The UFC 271 co-main event features a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa. Lewis and Tuivasa have a combined 33 knockouts so their fight promises to be an intense affair, with both fighters going toe-to-toe — and punch for punch.

The rest of the UFC 271 fight card features a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson, a bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo and a lightweight fight with Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

