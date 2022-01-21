How to Watch UFC 270 Online: Live Stream Ngannou vs. Gane on ESPN+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first UFC event of 2022 is shaping up to be a big one, as Francis Ngannou takes on Ciryl Gane in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title fight.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane takes place this weekend live from California and streaming on ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know about the big MMA fight.

Buy: UFC 270 PPV Stream at $74.99

When Is UFC 270? Date, Time, Location

UFC 270 takes place this Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with the prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

How to Watch UFC 270 Live In Person: Tickets, Pricing

UFC 270 is open to spectators, with the Honda Center expected to host a full capacity crowd. If you want to watch UFC 270 live in person, you can find UFC tickets online through Vivid Seats. As of this writing, there are still a number of good tickets left, with seats starting at $204.

Buy: UFC 270 Tickets at $204+

How to Watch UFC 270 Online: Where to Find Ngannou vs. Gane Live Stream

Can’t make it to watch UFC 270 live or prefer to watch from home? You can stream Ngannou vs. Gane online on ESPN+.

UFC 270 is an exclusive pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+, meaning the only way you can watch UFC 270 on TV and online is by signing up for the PPV stream on ESPN+. The PPV price for UFC 270 is $74.99 — up from previous UFC events, which cost $69.99.

Don’t have ESPN+? There are a couple of ways to get the streaming service to live stream Ngannou vs. Gane online.

1. ESPN+ One Month Membership + UFC 270 PPV: $82

The cheapest way to watch Ngannou vs. Gane on ESPN+ is to sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here for $6.99, and then add on the $74.99 pay-per-view stream.

The total cost will be $81.98 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ to stream UFC 270, plus get a month of access to the entire ESPN+ library of live sports and on-demand programming.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month with PPV at $81.98

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription + UFC 270 PPV: $100

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 270 PPV stream as a bundle. The total price will be $99.98, which saves you 31% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership gets you free streaming on ESPN+ for an entire year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading the app or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan with PPV at $99.98

3. Disney Bundle + UFC 270 PPV: $89

If you want more entertainment options, ESPN+ is promoting its UFC Bundle deal, which gets you the UFC 270 live stream plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $88.98 total. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for 30 days afterwards. Choose to continue with the Disney+ Bundle for just $13.99 a month.

Buy: Disney Bundle with PPV at $88.98

How to Watch UFC 270 Online Free

While there isn’t a (legal) way to stream UFC 270 online free, ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 270 early prelims and prelims/undercard for free, along with free post-fight coverage. ESPN+ is also offering free streaming highlights of previous UFC events.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch Ngannou vs. Gane online free — you’ll have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to live stream UFC 270 online.

How to Watch UFC 270 on TV

ESPN+ is a live streaming service, so if you want to watch UFC 270 on TV, you’ll have to cast the fight onto your TV or find it on your smart TV via the ESPN+ app. The ESPN+ app is available on Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and all other similar streaming devices.

Note: your UFC 270 pay-per-view purchase on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 270 from your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

UFC 270 Fight Card, Matchups, Odds

The UFC 270 fight card promises one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in MMA history, as Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight crown against interim title holder Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou is the undisputed heavyweight champ and at 16-3, he holds a nine-match advantage over the younger Gane. Ngannous is also coming off a huge knockout of Stipe Miocic in March 2021, which earned him the heavyweight title. Still, Gane is unbeaten at 10-0 and has quickly become of the most respected fighters in UFC since his octagon debut in 2019. Case in point: Vegas oddsmakers have Gane as the favorite against “The Predator” Ngannou.

The co-main event features flyweight champ Brandon Moreno taking on former champ Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy match. Moreno is the odds-on favorite to retain his flyweight belt, which he took from Figueiredo after defeating the Brazilian champ at UFC 263.

The rest of the UFC 270 main card features Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho in a welterweight bout; Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann in a bantamweight bout; Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain in a featherweight matchup; and Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman in a middleweight fight.

Where to Buy UFC 270 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more.

Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great gift idea too). See all the available official UFC 270 merch online here.

