UFC 267 Live Stream: Watch Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Fight Online for Just $7

The UFC is switching things up this weekend for its latest big-ticket event, UFC 267.

While previous events have required a pay-per-view stream to watch the fights online, UFC 267 is being made available for free streaming on ESPN+. All you’ll need is an ESPN+ subscription and that’s it — no pay-per-view price or additional costs to watch UFC 267 online.

If you’re an existing ESPN+ subscriber, just log into your account here and connect to Saturday’s live stream to watch UFC 267 live online. Not an ESPN+ subscriber? Pay the $6.99 fee here and get the UFC 267 live stream for under $7 — no promo code required.

When is UFC 267: Date, Time

UFC 267 takes place this Saturday, October 30, 2021.

After a string of dates back in the U.S., UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267, with the event taking place live from the Etihad Arena.

Since the action is taking place on the UAE’s Gulf Standard Time, you’ll want to note the unusual start time for viewers hoping to watch UFC 267 in the U.S. Preliminary action begins at 10:30am ET (6:30pm GST) with the UFC 267 main card start time scheduled for 2pm ET (10pm Abu Dhabi time).

This marks a change from most UFC events, which typically take place in the evening for American viewers.

UFC 267: How to Watch Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Online

If you want to watch UFC 267 online, you’ll need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription. A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99/month and gets you instant access to live stream UFC 267 from your phone, tablet, laptop or connected TV.

You can also watch UFC 267 online when you sign up for the Disney Bundle deal, which gets you subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99/month. Get the Disney Bundle deal here, then sign into ESPN+ to watch UFC 267 live online. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month.

Buy: Disney Bundle Deal at $13.99

How to Watch UFC 267 Online Free

ESPN+ is the only place to stream UFC 267 online, and while other streaming services offer a free trial, ESPN+ doesn’t offer any type of free streaming right now.

Still, after you pay the $6.99 price for your ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch the UFC 267 live stream online, plus get access to all the weekly free UFC fights (I.e. non-PPV events) on ESPN and the ESPN+ site.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Odds, Fight Card

UFC 267 features Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira in a title bout for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Blachowicz is one of the most dominant fighters in the league and the odds-on favorite to defend his title against Teixeira. The Polish MMA fighter (28-8) comes into UFC 267 on the heels of a high-profile win over Israel Adesanya in March.

Teixeira, meantime, is one of the older fighters in the league, at 42 years old. Still, the Brazilian (32-7) can’t be counted out, riding a five-fight win streak into UFC 267. Teixeira will likely have added motivation to take down Blachowicz – he hasn’t been given the opportunity to challenge for the 205-pound belt since dropping a decision to Jon Jones back in 2014.

The rest of the UFC 267 main card features some intriguing matchups. The co-main event is an interim bantamweight title bout between former champ Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen.

A lightweight bout pits Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker, in what will be Hooker’s second fight in a month. Hooker defeated Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision at UFC 266.

Another competitive fight pits Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight matchup, while a welterweight fight features Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev. The first fight on the UFC 267 main card will feature Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight fight.

Catch all the action live from Abu Dhabi this Saturday and watch the UFC 267 live stream online on ESPN+ here.

