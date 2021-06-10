UFC 263 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori on ESPN+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It promises to be a stacked card at UFC 263 this weekend as Israel Adesanya takes on Marvin Vettori in a long-awaited rematch, while Nate Diaz makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. The action goes down in a special pay-per-view event streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

When is UFC 263? Date, Time, Location

UFC 263 takes place this Saturday, June 12 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST, with prelims at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. The early prelims have a start time of 5:15pm EST / 2:15pm PST.

How to Get Tickets to UFC 263

While many previous UFC events were closed to fans due to Covid, UFC 263 is open to in-person attendance. Fans hoping to watch UFC 263 live in person can still get tickets on VividSeats.com (as of this writing, tickets were starting at $200 a pop).

Related: How to Get the Latest Vivid Seats Promo Codes, Deals and Offers

Doors open at 2pm PST at Gila River Arena. Note that fans will be required to take a Covid survey prior to admittance to ensure the safety of all spectators.

How to Stream UFC 263 Live Online

UFC 263’s main card pits Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori in a Middleweight Championship title bout. This is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch the fight is to get UFC 263 on ESPN+.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you just need to log into your account and then pay the $69.99 PPV fee. If you don’t have an ESPN+ account, there are three ways to get one in time for the fight:

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $75

To watch the Adesanya vs. Vettori fight, you can sign up for a month of ESPN+ here, and then pay the $69.99 PPV price.

The total cost will be $75 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and access to all ESPN+ content. If you want to watch future UFC PPV events though, you’ll have to sign-up for ESPN+ again.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month with PPV at $75

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and UFC 263 at once. The total price will be $89.98, which saves you 35% over paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership keeps you in the service for a year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading ESPN+ or signing up for the service again for any future UFC PPV events.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan with PPV at $90

3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

Another option: get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal, which gets you instant access to live stream the fight plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 here. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month. You can continue with your Disney Bundle plan for just $13.99 a month moving forward.

Buy: Disney Bundle with PPV at $84

Your pay-per-view pricing on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 263 on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 263 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 263 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 263 prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card. See full UFC 263 pricing on plus.epsn.com.

Buy: UFC 263 Live Stream at ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 263 on TV

To watch UFC 263 on TV, you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view fight via the ESPN+ app and then cast it onto your TV. Conversely, most Smart TVs already have ESPN+ pre-loaded, so you can scroll to ESPN+ on your home screen, purchase the fight and start watching on your TV right away.

ESPN+ is available on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, XBOX, PlayStation, and others.

UFC 263 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

The UFC 263 main event is a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between current champ Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori. Their last fight was all the way back in 2018, when Adesanya won in a split decision. Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 promises to be an equally competitive matchup, though oddsmakers have the Nigerian Adesanya (a.k.a. “The Last Stylebender”) as the favorite to win.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno in a UFC Flyweight Championship rematch. The two fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December and both will be looking to come out on top this time around.

One of the most intriguing matchups at UFC 263 pits Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards. Diaz hasn’t seen action since November 2019 and this fight is his highly-anticipated return to the octagon in a welterweight bout.

Related: MMA Superstar Nate Diaz Steps Back Into the Spotlight at UFC 263

The rest of the UFC 263 fight card features Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight fight, and a light heavyweight matchup with Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill.

Where to Buy UFC 263 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 263 merch featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori. Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great Father’s Day gift idea too). See all the available UFC 263 merch online here.

Buy: UFC 263 Live Stream at ESPN+