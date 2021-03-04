How to Watch UFC 259 Online: Live Stream Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on ESPN+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

UFC 259 is finally upon us and the third big UFC event of the year promises to be a good one, with three title fights in one night.

The action takes place this Saturday night live from Las Vegas, with Jan Blachowicz taking on Israel Adesanya for the Light Heavyweight title belt, while Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson face off for the Women’s Featherweight Championship. The third title fight pits Petr Yan against Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

What Time Does UFC 259 Start?

UFC 259 takes place this Saturday, January 23 with the main start time set for 10pm EST / 7pm PST. Prelims start at 8pm EST and early prelims are on at 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST.

How to Stream UFC 259 Live Online

UFC 259 is a pay-per-view event, and the only way to watch the fight is to stream UFC 259 on ESPN+. There are two main ways to get UFC 259 online:

1. If you aren’t currently using ESPN+ you can sign up for a basic ESPN+ subscription here, and then pay the $69.99 pay-per-view price. The total cost will be $75. That gets you instant access to Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, plus a 30-day subscription to all of ESPN+’s content, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and the entire ESPN+ streaming library with hundreds of movies, documentaries and shows.

Your best ESPN+ deal is to get the UFC + Disney Bundle, which gets you instant access to UFC 259 in addition to ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $89 total. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services. You can cancel at anytime.

2. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll still need to purchase the Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight. Log into your account and pay the $69.99 PPV fee here.

There isn’t a legal way to stream UFC 259 online free, though current ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 259 prelims for free. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.

How to Watch UFC 259 on ESPN+

Once you’ve purchased the fight on PPV, you can log in and watch UFC 259 live on TV via your preferred streaming device. The fight is accessible through your Roku device, Fire TV stick, Apple TV and more.

You can also stream UFC 259 on your phone by logging into the ESPN App and scrolling over to find your purchases. Watch UFC 259 on your computer or tablet by logging onto the ESPN+ website here.

UFC 259 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

The Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight at UFC 259 is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Adesanya (a.k.a. “The Last Stylebender”) puts his 20-0-0 undefeated record up against one of the toughest competitors in the league. The Polish champ Blachowicz won’t bend easily, and outsizes Adesanya by 20 pounds, which may or may not be to his advantage.

Adesanya is currently the UFC Middleweight Champion. If he takes home the Light Heavyweight belt at Saturday’s main event, he’ll be the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two different titles simultaneously. The first person to do that: Conor McGregor. The most recent person to do that: Amanda Nunes, who fights in the UFC 259 co-main event.

The UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout pits the current champion Nunes (also the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion) against Megan Anderson. The women’s title match comes amidst rumors that this may be Nunes’ last featherweight title fight.

The UFC 259 fight card also includes one other title fight, with Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling squaring off for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. While oddsmakers have Adesanya and Nunes as heavy favorites in their respective bouts, betting odds for the Yan vs. Sterling fight are more evenly matched.

The fight card for UFC 259 features two non-title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight matchup, and Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight fight.

Where to Buy UFC 259 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more. The UFC store has released a limited-edition artist series collection for UFC 259, which includes specially-designed shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and accessories. See the full selection here.

UFC 259 is the first of two PPV events in March, airing live on ESPN+. UFC 260 features Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou and takes place on Saturday, March 27.