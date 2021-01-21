How to Watch UFC 257 Online: Live Stream Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier on ESPN+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.



The first big sporting event of 2021 is upon us, as Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in Saturday’s UFC 275 pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

The big fight airs live from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC has held a number of its PPV events since the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March. As with all UFC events from 2020, safety precautions mean there will be no spectators allowed in attendance, and all fighters and their team members will need to pass a Covid test before being allowed into the ring.

What Time Does UFC 257 Start?

UFC 257 takes place this Saturday, January 23 at 10pm EST / 7pm PST (prelims start at 8pm EST and early prelims are on at 6:30pm EST).

How to Stream UFC 257 Live Online

UFC 257’s main event pits Poirier (a.k.a. “The Diamond”) against MMA icon, McGregor, who’s looking to cement his status as one of the all-time greats.

The only way to watch the fight is to stream UFC 257 on ESPN+. You’ll first need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription, and then pay the $69.99 pay-per-view fee. The total cost will be $75. Your ESPN+ subscription continues for 30 days afterwards, and includes access to UFC Fight Night, live sports and access to the ESPN+ streaming library with thousands of hours of on-demand content.

Your best ESPN+ deal is to get the UFC + Disney Bundle, which gets you instant access to the fight plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $83. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for just $12.99 a month. You can cancel at anytime.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 257 prelims for free. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.

UFC 257 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

Saturday’s lightweight bout will be a rematch of Poirier and McGregor’s 2014 fight at UFC 178, which McGregor won by TKO in the first round. Poirier last fought in June, defeating Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. McGregor meantime, last fought almost exactly one year ago, needing just 40 seconds to take down Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irish superstar announced his retirement a few months later, but has apparently been lured back into the ring for a tantalizing rematch with Poirier.

While many gave McGregor the advantage in 2014, the two are more evenly matched this time around, with Poirier (26-6-0) and McGregor (22-4-0) both weighing in at 155 pounds, with almost identical reach and leg reach. Vegas oddsmakers have McGregor as the overwhelming favorite in the fight, though Poirier has said he’s adjusted both his physical and mental strategy to take on Mr. Notorious.

Aside from McGregor vs. Poirier, the rest of the UFC 257 fight card is packed with a lot of juicy matchups. The lightweight co-main event features the aforementioned Hooker taking on Michael Chandler, in Chandler’s UFC debut. The third lightweight bout pits Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola, with Azaitar looking to extend his perfect 13-0 record as he squares off against “The Steamrolla.”

Two women’s bouts are also on the UFC 257 fight card. Amanda Ribas takes on Marina Rodriguez in the women’s strawweight fight, while a lightweight matchup sees Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye.

Where to Buy UFC 257 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more. Choose from Conor McGregor-branded gear, or shop merch from many of the other top fighters in the league. See full selection here.