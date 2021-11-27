Triller Fight Club Triad Combat: How to Watch the Fight (and Metallica Concert) Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the more intriguing fights in recent years takes place tonight as Triller Fight Club presents its inaugural “Triad Combat” event. Taking place live from Texas and streaming on pay-per-view, Triller Fight Club Triad Combat features a stacked fight card as well as a special concert performance from Metallica.

What is Triad Combat?

Triad Combat is a new combat team sport that incorporates both boxing and MMA rules, with fighters competing in a specially-designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds. Triller Fight Club Triad Combat will feature professional boxers competing against professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighters in the same ring for the first time.

Organizers have tried to level the playing field by tweaking some of the rules specific to each sport. In particular, athletes will be able to use special “crossover gloves,” and withholding is allowed. Punches and jabs are allowed but there will be no kicking. Per a Triller Fight Club official, this is “meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.”

When is Triller Fight Club Triad Combat?

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat takes place tonight, Saturday November 27, 2021 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT live from Arlington, Texas.

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat Tickets, Pricing

If you want to watch Triller Fight Club Triad Combat in person, tickets are still available to the event, which is being held at Globe Life Stadium, home to baseball’s Texas Rangers.

We spotted Triller Fight Club tickets as low as $78 as of this writing, available at sites like VividSeats.com. Your ticket will let you watch Triad Combat live in person and get you access to the special Metallica show afterwards.

How to Watch Triller Fight Club Triad Combat Online

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat is an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning the only way to watch Triad Combat from home is by purchasing a PPV ticket on FITE.tv.

The Triad Combat PPV price is $19.99 and gets you instant access to live stream Triller Fight Club Triad Combat from your laptop, phone, tablet or connected TV.

The $19.99 PPV price for Triad Combat is cheaper than the usual live stream price for UFC and MMA events, and you’ll be able to watch the entire event through FITE.tv (note: you don’t have to be a FITE subscriber to access the Triller Fight Club event).

Your purchase gets you access to the Triad Combat pay-per-view stream online, but if you want access to all of Triller’s events throughout the year, your best bet is to sign up for the TrillerPass, which costs $299.99 a year and gets you a live stream to all of Triller’s premium boxing fights, music events and huge library of content.

Previous Triller Fight Club events have featured fighters such as Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, Ben Askren, Roy Jones Jr. and Evander Holyfield, while TrillerPass has featured performers like Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Justin Bieber. See full Triller Pass pricing and details here.

How to Watch Triller Fight Club Triad Combat Online Free

There isn’t a (legal) way to watch Triller Fight Club Triad Combat online free, but your pay-per-view ticket does get you free unlimited replays of the event on FITE.tv. Purchase the fight once, and then stream it for free online as many times as you want after the initial air date. See more details about the Triller Fight Club free streaming offer here.

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat: Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

There is a stacked fight card tonight for “Triller Fight Club presents Triad Combat.” Headlining the main card is two-time UFC Heavyweight World Champion Frank Mir facing off against two-time Boxing Heavyweight World Title Challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev.

The Mir vs. Pulev fight is expected to go the distance, though Vegas oddsmakers have given the edge to Pulev, thanks to his ability to throw down an arsenal of punches (Oddsmakers feel Mir may be held back by some of the new Triad Combat rules).

The co-main event on the Triad Combat fight card pits Alexander “The Great” Flores vs. Matt “Meathead” Mitrione. And former UFC Superstar ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry returns to the ring to take on Michael Seals in their inaugural Triad Combat face-off.

Four other fights round out the card for Triller Fight Club Triad Combat, streaming here on FITE.tv.

How to Watch Metallica Performance at Triller Fight Club

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club will will also feature a special show by music legends Metallica, who will be joined by what organizers are teasing as “special guest performances.” Metallica are expected to perform a full concert though a setlist has yet to be revealed.

Want to watch Metallica’s Triller Fight Club concert online? Purchase a pay-per-view ticket for $19.99 and stream Metallica’s performance at Triller Fight Club on FITE.tv. here. You’re essentially paying for a live stream to the fight and watching a concert free.

Metallica’s Triad Combat concert comes on the heels of the band’s recently-released 30th anniversary edition of The Black Album, and their new partnership with MasterClass, where the guys teach an online course about “Being a Band.”

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat Special Guests

In addition to Metallica, special guests at Triller Fight Club Triad Combat include Nick Cannon, who will serve as MC, and Fat Joe, Eric B. and Crimefaces, who will be joining the broadcast booth for special commentary.

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat marks the one-year anniversary of Triller Fight Club, which launched last November with a fight between boxing legends Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones. Triller says the pay-per-view broadcast garnered more than 1.6 million purchases of the live stream online.

