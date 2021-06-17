Tribute to the Kings Live Stream: Watch Chavez, Camacho Jr., Silva Fights Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It promises to be a memorable night of boxing this Saturday as some of the sports’ biggest names go head to head in a battle for pride, dominance and family legacy.

It’s all part of the “Tribute to the Kings” event, taking place at The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico this Saturday, June 19. The much-hyped event will feature Julio Cesar Chavez, Hector Camacho Jr., MMA legend Anderson Silva, Damian Sosa, Abel Mina and others, battling it out in the ring in a pay-per-view fight streaming on FITE.tv.

What is Tribute to the Kings? Date, Time

The Tribute to the Kings event takes place this Saturday, June 19 with the fight undercard fight starting at 5:30pm EST / 2:30pm PST.

There will be a a total of 12 bouts on the show, with the first seven being streamed on globalsportsstreaming.com. The main card is only available for pay-per-view and starts at 9pm EST / 6pm PST on FITE.tv.

How to Stream Tribute to the Kings Fight Online

The 2021 Tribute to the Kings fight is an exclusive pay-per-view event streaming on FITE.tv. Fans who want to watch Tribute to the Kings online will have to head over to FITE.tv and then pay the $39.99 PPV price.

The $39.99 pay-per-view price gets you instant access to stream Tribute to the Kings live on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV. You’ll also get unlimited replays online after the event is over.

FITE is offering the fight with both English and Spanish commentary (you can select your feed once you log into FITE). You don’t have to be a FITE subscriber to access the Tribute to the Kings live stream, though your PPV purchase does get you a $4 credit to try out the FITE app.

How to Stream Tribute to the Kings Online Free

Fans can watch the Tribute to the Kings undercard for free on globalsportsstreaming.com, which is expected to feature seven fights. There isn’t a way to stream the Tribute to the Kings main card free – you’ll need to pay the $39.99 PPV fee to watch that portion of the event online.

Worth noting: once you buy the fight on FITE.tv, you’ll have unlimited replays so you can watch Tribute to the Kings online free as many times as you want.

Tribute to the Kings: Who is Fighting? Main Card

Tribute to the Kings promises to be a historic night of boxing. Boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez returns to the ring to face off against Hector Camacho Jr. — the son of one of Chavez’s greatest rivals, Hector Camacho. The late “Macho” Camacho famously lost to Chavez in September 1992 in a match that Chavez dominated from start to finish. Now, almost 30 years later, Camacho’s son gets a chance to exact a bit of revenge against the boxing legend. The Chavez Sr. vs. Camacho Jr. fight will be a six-round exhibition fight.

The co-main event features MMA icon Anderson Silva vs. Chavez’s son, former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., in an eight-round light heavyweight bout. This is the first time Silva has been in the boxing ring since leaving UFC last fall. Though there have been plenty of boxing/MMA crossover fights in recent years, the Silva vs. Chavez Jr. fight will be held under traditional boxing rules.

The rest of the Tribute to the Kings fight card features Ramon Alvarez vs. Omar Chavez in a ten-round middleweight bout, and a ten-round NABO super welterweight title bout between Damian Sosa and Abel Mina. In addition, Kevin Torres takes on Jorge Luis Melendez in an eight-round junior welterweight fight.

The show is promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Tosacano Promotions, and is produced by Global Sports Streaming. Stream the Tribute to the Kings fight online at FITE.tv.

