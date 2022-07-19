2022 Tour de France Live Stream: How to Watch the Cycling Race Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The biggest cycling event in the world is underway as the 109th Tour de France pedals towards Paris. Drawing over a billion viewers worldwide, the Tour de France’s grueling uphill battles, fast descents, and quickly-changing standings make for an exciting spectacle — whether or not you’re a cyclist.

Looking to catch the prestigious 2,068-mile race live? You’re in luck: There are a few ways to watch the Tour de France in 2022, including ways to watch the cycling event on TV and even a couple of options to live stream the Tour de France online without cable. Check them out below.

When Is the 2022 Tour de France?

The 2022 Tour de France began on July 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and ends on July 24 at the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. There is a stage of racing every day during that period, except for three rest days.

How to Watch Tour de France on TV

If you want to watch Tour de France on live TV in the U.S., you’ll need the NBC or USA Network channel in your cable or satellite package.

Live coverage of the Tour de France starts between 6:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET in the States, so you may want to schedule a recording of the race’s early morning portions.

How to Watch Tour de France Online Without Cable

If you don’t have cable and want to watch the Tour de France online, there are a few ways to do so. Unlike watching the bike race on regular TV, the below options will let you live stream the Tour de France online using your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or phone.

1. Stream Tour de France on Peacock

The easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the Tour de France online is Peacock TV. The NBC streaming service has Tour de France live streams throughout the cycling race, available to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, and the (mostly) ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscription costs $9.99 a month.

Buy: Peacock Premium Subscription at $4.99

2. Stream Tour de France on Sling

Another option to watch the Tour de France online is to get a live TV streaming service like Sling. A Sling Blue subscription gets you access to 41 channels — including USA and NBC to live stream the Tour de France — and costs $35 a month. However, right now Sling is running a deal that gets new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50.

Buy: Sling Blue Subscription at $17.50

3. Stream Tour de France on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service, offering USA Network and NBC as part of its large channel lineup to watch the Tour de France. You also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage to watch parts of the race later in the day. A subscription costs $69.99 a month, and starts with a seven-day free trial.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

4. Stream Tour de France on DirecTV Stream

With over 140 live TV channels including USA Network, DirecTV Stream is a great way to watch the Tour de France online this year. Plus, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage for those early morning stages.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 a month, but right now you can get $15 off your first two months. Plus, the streamer offers a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

How to Watch Tour de France for Free Online

Unlike some live sports events, it’s fairly easy to watch the Tour de France online for free.

The first way to get a free Tour de France live stream is to use one of the free trails mentioned above (either DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial or, better yet, fuboTV’s seven-day free trial). These free trials will let you stream the Tour de France for free during the trial window.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

The other way to watch the Tour de France for free online is to get a VPN (a virtual private network) and tune into the free Tour de France live streams in Britain, France, Belgium, or Italy. We like ExpressVPN, a hugely popular, reliable VPN that costs as little as $10 per month. All ExpressVPN plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buy: ExpressVPN at $9.99

2022 Tour de France Standings

Le Tour is known for extremely close standings — despite the immense length of the race. Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen is currently in the lead, four seconds ahead of Wout Van Aert (also out of Belgium). Behind them is Mads Pedersen, Peter Sagan, and Danny Van Poppel, in that order.

For the full Tour de France 2022 standings, head to leTour.fr.