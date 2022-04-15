Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big weekend for boxing fans as Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas unify welterweight titles Saturday in a 12-round bout airing live from Texas.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Spence vs. Ugas in person and streaming the fight online.

When Is the Spence vs. Ugas Fight? Date, Time, Location

The Spence vs. Ugas fight takes place Saturday, April 16 live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The main event between Spence vs. Ugas is expected to start around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Buy: Spence vs. Ugas Boxing Tickets at $52

If you want to watch the Spence vs. Ugas fight in person, tickets to the Premiere Boxing event are still available online as of this writing. We spotted tickets starting at $52 on VividSeats.com.

Not in Texas or prefer to watch the Spence vs. Ugas fight from home? Here’s where to find a live stream of the boxing event online.

How to Watch Spence vs. Ugas Online

The Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas boxing fight is an exclusive SHOWTIME pay-per-view event, which means the only way to watch Spence vs. Ugas online is to pay for the PPV stream.

The PPV price for Spence vs. Ugas is $74.95 and available to purchase on SHO.com or through DIRECTV.

Buy: Spence vs. Ugas Boxing PPV Stream at $74.95

How to Watch Spence vs. Ugas Outside of the U.S.

Looking for a Spence vs. Ugas live stream outside of the U.S.? Good news: you don’t need a VPN to watch the boxing match. International fans and viewers can stream Spence vs. Ugas online on FITE.tv.

Your PPV purchase on FITE lets you watch Spence vs. Ugas on TV (via the FITE app) and lets you stream Spence vs. Ugas live on your phone, tablet or computer.

Buy: Spence vs. Ugas Boxing PPV Stream at FITE

Note: a SHOWTIME subscription is not required or included with the PPV fight.

How to Watch Spence vs. Ugas Online Free

While there isn’t a (legal) way to watch Spence vs. Ugas online free, your PPV purchase to the SHOWTIME feed gets you free streaming of fight previews, highlights and behind-the-scenes footage of both fighters and their journey to the ring. You’ll still need to pay the $74.95 price for the actual main event.

Spence vs. Ugas Fight Card, Odds

This weekend’s boxing fight pits undefeated champ Errol Spence Jr. vs. world champion Yordenis Ugas in a three-belt welterweight world title unification.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) is putting up his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) will put his WBA title on the line. Vegas oddsmakers have Spence as the betting favorite, though Ugas should not be counted out.

Ugas notably stepped in for Spence on short notice last year and defeated the legendary Manny Pacquiao, after Spence underwent surgery to repair a detached retina.

The rest of the Spence vs. Ugas fight card features some intriguing matchups. Radzhab Butaev takes on Eimantas Stanionis for Butaev’s WBA welterweight title, while it’s Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa in a junior welterweight bout.

Cody Crowley faces off against Josesito Lopez in a welterweight bout, while two lightweight bouts pit Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas.