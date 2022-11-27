World Cup Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re approaching the second week of the 2022 World Cup and today’s schedule features one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament so far.

Spain takes on Germany in their second group stage game in Group E. This is a matchup of two powerhouse football nations, though the teams are coming into the match with very different outlooks.

Spain easily defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, while Germany will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the spirited Japanese team.

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany on TV

If you want to watch Spain vs. Germany on TV, you can find the soccer match on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo Deportes. If you have a cable package (like this one from DirecTV), you’ll be able to watch the World Cup game live in English on Fox Sports and in Spanish on Telemundo.

Buy DirecTV Cable Package

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online

There are a couple of ways to find a live stream to watch Spain vs. Germany online without cable.

1. Watch Spain vs. Germany With a VPN

Your best bet for finding a Spain vs. Germany live stream feed is to use a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN lets you set the location of your computer or TV to a country of your choice (I.e. Spain) so you can catch an official European Spanish or German-language broadcast of the game (you can also set your VPN to the UK to watch the BBC feed).

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

We recommend ExpressVPN, which is one of the highest-rated VPN services online. A month of access costs just $12.95 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. A better deal: pre-pay for a year of ExpressVPN and get three months free with their Cyber Monday offer. That works out to just $6 a month.

2. Watch Spain vs. Germany on Peacock

The cheapest way to watch the Spain vs. Germany World Cup game is through Peacock. The streaming service currently costs just $1/month as part of a Black Friday deal (use the promo code SAVEBIG). Sign up for the Peacock Premium tier and get a live stream to every World Cup game online, including the Germany and Spain match.

Buy Peacock Premium Subscription $1

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online Free

If you don’t want to pay for a feed, there are a couple ways to stream the Spain vs. Germany game online for free.

The first is to sign up for a 7-day free trial with fuboTV. The live TV streaming service has Fox, FS1, and Telemundo as part of its channel lineup, making it an easy way to watch Spain vs. Germany online.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

Get the fuboTV seven-day free trial and then sign into the fuboTV app to stream soccer from your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV. After the free trial ends, continue on with fuboTV for $69.99 a month or cancel.

You can also get a free stream with DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial that you can use to watch Germany vs. Spain online for free. Stick with DirecTV Stream for $89.99 a month after your free streaming is up, or cancel your subscription.

Buy DirecTV Stream Free Trial

When Is the Spain vs. Germany Game? Date, Time

Spain takes on Germany in their highly-anticipated World Cup match on Sunday, November 27 at 7pm local time in Qatar. With the time zone conversion, the game takes place at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Spain is currently atop the Group E standings while Germany sit third, after their opening loss the Japan (only the top two teams move on to the next round).

Of course, the German soccer team should never be counted out: Germany have won the World Cup four times, with their most recent victory coming in 2014. Spain, meantime, hoisted the World Cup trophy back in 2010 but the always-dangerous Spaniards are looking competitive, as the recent silver medal winners at the 2020 Olympics.

Find a live stream above to watch the Spain vs. Germany game online and find out more about how to watch all the World Cup 2022 matches here.