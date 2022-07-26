RS Recommends: Here’s Why Soccer Fans Are Turning to ESPN+ for Live Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Soccer (or football and fútbol, rather) has always dominated abroad, but it seems the world’s biggest sport is finally having its moment here in the U.S.

In a recent survey conducted by Ampere Analysis, 49% of U.S. sports fans said they like soccer, overtaking the number of sports fans who like hockey (37%) and nearing the number of sports fans who like baseball (57%). And with the World Cup coming to North America in 2026, soccer’s U.S. popularity is expected to continue rising.

But whether you’re a longtime soccer fan or you’re just getting into the sport, there’s the burning question of where to watch soccer online. Luckily, there’s an easy answer: ESPN+.

ESPN’s sports streaming service has a trove of soccer content including live streams from popular leagues and on-demand replays. In other words, it’s the best place to watch soccer online, and soccer fans are flocking to the streamer to catch live games without paying for cable.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

Below is everything you need to know about watching soccer on ESPN+ — and why we think every soccer fan could benefit from a subscription.

What Soccer Leagues Does ESPN+ Have?

One of the best things about ESPN+’s soccer coverage is just how much of it there is. We count 15 soccer leagues in the streamer’s lineup — more than any other streaming service — including some of the world’s most popular leagues like LaLiga, MLS, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie. You’ll find leagues from all over the world and in multiple languages, which also makes ESPN+ a great way to branch out and watch new leagues.

Here’s a full list of all the soccer leagues currently covered on ESPN+: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, MLS, Women’s FA Cup, Bundesliga 2, Carabao Cup, Liga MX, Copa del Rey, EFL, Supercup, Eredivisie, US Open Cup, USL, and FFA Cup.

​​Soccer Live Streams on ESPN+

Whichever league(s) you follow, you’ll be able to keep up with games through live streams on the ESPN+ app. There are multiple soccer live streams happening every day on ESPN+, and they come in full HD resolution with broadcast commentary, just like you’d get on live TV.

Better yet, the soccer live streams on ESPN+ can be viewed using any device, including streaming devices like Roku or Firestick, smart TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops. This makes it easy to catch soccer games at any time, whether at home, while traveling, or maybe on your lunch break at work.

On-Demand Soccer on ESPN+

Another great feature of ESPN+ for soccer fans (that you don’t get with a cable or satellite package) is on-demand content like game replays and other soccer docuseries. You’ll find a mountain of clips from every league, so you can log into your ESPN+ homepage to get highlights and news if you miss any games. There are also soccer series, such as We Are LAFC, a docuseries chronicling the creation of the Los Angeles Football Club, and 30 for 30: Soccer Stories.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

Perhaps the best thing about ESPN+ is its price. At just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, ESPN+ is one of the most affordable streaming services out there, especially considering the amount of live sports coverage you get with a subscription.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

Also, if you don’t have Hulu or Disney+ subscriptions yet, you can save quite a bit of money by signing up for the Disney bundle. This includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $13.99 a month, and saves you $8 a month compared to paying for all three streaming services separately.

Buy: “Disney at $13.99

Note: Customers should be aware that ESPN+ will raise its subscription prices on August 23 to $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year. The Disney bundle price will remain the same.