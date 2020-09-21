Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Rosalia Performing at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Prime

Rihanna is taking her Savage X Fenty show online again this year, with a star-studded event for her fashion label premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 airs October 2nd on Amazon.com, and will feature musical performances from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia, as models walk a virtual runway to showcase the latest styles in the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 collection.

The brand has also tapped a who’s who of models, musicians and dancers to walk in the show, including Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith, Normani, Shea Couleé and Lizzo. A press release also teases appearances from Demi Moore, Erika Jayne and Paris Hilton, among others.

Executive produced by Rihanna, the show will be available exclusively for Amazon Prime members to stream. If you’re not a Prime member, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial that’ll get you instant access to the Savage X Fenty live stream, in addition to a ton of other membership benefits.

Amazon says the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Following the event, the Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 Collection will be available to shop in Amazon Fashion’s store and at savagex.com. Rihanna says fans can anticipate some “unexpected pairings and surprising new styles” from the intimates line, which she launched in 2018.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” reveals the singer and designer, who posted a teaser for the show on her Instagram page last week. In an accompanying press release, Rihanna says her goal is to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Sign up for your Amazon Prime free trial here and shop the latest styles from Rihanna at savagex.com.