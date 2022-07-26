Live Stream Ric Flair’s Last Match: How to Watch Nature Boy’s Final Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, is stepping back into the ring for one last rumble this weekend before he retires for good. It all goes down as part of an event appropriately dubbed Ric Flair’s Last Match, and it will feature a tag team match with Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo going up against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Though it’s his final match, Flair has been relatively quiet in recent years. In fact, this weekend’s event will be the 73-year-old’s first fight since 2011.

Needless to say, Ric Flair’s send-off is a must-watch event for any longtime wrestling fans. Below is everything you need to know about the match, including the fight time, ticket details, and where to watch Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV live stream online.

When Is Ric Flair’s Last Match? Date, Time, Location

Ric Flair’s Last Match is taking place on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, and the main event kicks off around 8 p.m. ET. There’s also a PreShow that starts at 6:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 pm PT.

The big event is part of the Starrcast V convention, which will be hosting events all weekend, including the Roast of Ric Flair on Friday.

How to Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match: PPV Price, Details

Looking to watch Ric Flair’s Last Match from home? Head to Fite.tv to buy the PPV live stream for Ric Flair’s Last Match. The PPV stream costs $34.99 and gets you live access to Nature Boy’s big send-off. The PreShow can also be live streamed through Fite.tv, as long as you have a Fite.tv account (which is free to sign up).

However, serious Nature Boy fans should check out Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle. In addition to the PPV live stream of Ric Flair’s Last Match, this bundle gets you the Roast of Ric Flair and every other Starrcast V show of the weekend.

But the best piece of the Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle is a commemorative, limited-edition plaque that includes a piece ring used canvas from the big event. Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle can be ordered through Fite.tv and costs $199.99.

Ric Flair’s Last Match Opponent, Fight Card

Ric Flair’s Last Match will obviously be headlined by the legend himself, fighting Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with the help of his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo. Storylines for the fight have been rolled out in a three-part web series, Ric Flair: The Last Match, that premiered on July 11. The final episode of the series airs on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, and is free to watch on Fite.tv.

Besides the tag team match between Flair and Andrade and Jarrett and Lethal, there’s a full card of other exciting fights happening on Sunday. Highlights will include an Impact title fight between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu, as well as a three-way match for the Impact Knockouts World Championship between Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, and Rachael Ellering.

As wrestling fans are likely aware, Ric Flair’s Last Match happening the same weekend as WWE’s blow-out summer event, SummerSlam 2022. To watch SummerSlam live online this year, be sure to sign up for the streaming service Peacock before the event.

