Peach Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal Online

It’s time for the second game of the 2022 College Football Playoff as Ohio State takes on Georgia at the Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs enter the CFP semifinals as the No. 1 contender for this year’s championship with a stellar 13-0 regular season. But the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes are still a force to be reckoned with, boasting a hugely talented roster that won 11 of Ohio State’s 12 Big Ten games this season.

In other words, the 2022 Peach bowl is likely to be a thrilling entry in this year’s CFP. If you’re looking to watch the game live, read on. Below are a few ways to stream Ohio State vs. Georgia online without cable, including a couple of options that let you watch the Peach Bowl online for free.

How to Watch the Peach Bowl Online: Stream Ohio State vs. Georgia

If you already have cable or satellite TV, tune into ESPN today to watch OSU clash with Georgia.

If you don’t have cable or satellite TV, consider signing up for one of the streaming services below to watch the Peach Bowl online. All of these options will let you stream Ohio State vs. Georgia on your phone, laptop, and tablet, as well as any smart TV or streaming device (i.e. Roku or Apple TV). Plus, some of these services offer free trials that you can use to watch the game for free.

1. Stream the Peach Bowl on fuboTV

The best way to watch Ohio State vs. Georgia online today is to get a live TV streaming service that has ESPN in its channel lineup. fuboTV is one such option, delivering up to 230 live channels, including ESPN to watch the Peach Bowl online. It costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Peach Bowl online for free.

2. Stream the Peach Bowl on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service with ESPN for today’s game is DirecTV Stream. You get up to 140 live TV channels, plus unlimited cloud DVR storage to record games and shows. Best of all, DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial, which lasts for five days before payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream the Peach Bowl on Sling

For any college football fans on a budget, we recommend checking out Sling. The live TV streamer is cheaper than the above options at $40 a month, but still delivers ESPN live streams to watch OSU vs. Georgia online. Besides ESPN, you get 30 other popular live TV channels to stream on any device.

Buy Sling Subscription $40

How to Watch the Peach Bowl Online for Free

Want to watch Ohio State vs. Georgia online for free? Take advantage of the free trials mentioned above from fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Create an account with either service (using an email you haven’t used for the streamer before) and enjoy a legal, free ESPN live stream for several days. Head here to sign up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial, or go here to get DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

When is the 2022 Peach Bowl? Date, Start Time

The 2022 Peach Bowl game between OSU and Georgia kicks off today, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Ohio State vs. Georgia Odds, Prediction

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Georgia is favored to win the Peach Bowl today, showing a six-point advantage over OSU. The Bulldogs have been more dominant than any other team this season, and they’ll almost certainly play even harder with the championship in sight. Still, Ohio’s raw talent gives them a fighting chance at advancing to the championship game.

To make things more interesting, both rosters should be feeling fresh as neither team has played a game in around a month. There will still be a couple of notable absences, including (possibly) the Bulldog's No. 1 wide receiver Ladd McConkey and (certainly) OSU's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Besides the Peach Bowl, there's plenty of other post-season college football to enjoy today and Monday before the CFP Championship game next Monday. Here's a full schedule of the bowl games slated for today and Monday (times in ET):

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky @ 12 p.m. on ABC

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State @ 12 p.m. on ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Michigan vs. TCU @ 4 p.m. on ESPN

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State @ 8 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue @ 1 p.m. on ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Penn State @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN