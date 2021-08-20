Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Live Stream: How to Watch WBA Title Fight Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao makes his highly-anticipated return to the ring tomorrow night in a WBA super welterweight title bout against Yordenis Ugas. This is the Filipino star’s first bout since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019, while the Cuban-born Ugas heads into the fight as a last-minute replacement for Errol Spence, who had to drop out due to injury.

The Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event that you can stream on FITE.tv. Pricing for the Pacquiao vs. Ugas PPV is $74.99.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas Start Time, Tickets

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 21 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST. The boxing match airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In-person attendance is happening for the fight, and tickets for the Pacquiao vs. Ugas are still available on VividSeats.com. Select your seats and get an instant download of a digital ticket that you can present at the door.

How to Watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas Live Stream Online

Can’t make it out to Vegas to watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas live? You can catch the action from home as part of a FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view live stream.

The PPV price is $74.99 and gets you instant access to stream the fight live online via FITE.tv. Your PPV purchase lets you live stream Pacquiao vs. Ugas on your computer, tablet or phone. You can also cast the action onto your connected TV set to watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas live on TV.

How to Watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas Online Free

The Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight is an exclusive FOX PPV event, so there isn’t a way to watch the fight online free. However, your purchase on FITE.tv gets you unlimited free replays of the fight until November 22, 2021. You can also watch a free Spanish-language stream of the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight and get free streaming of the press conference and behind-the-scenes analysis with your PPV purchase.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas Fight Card, Odds

Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing as a former eight-division champion. Tonight’s fight card puts the coveted WBA super welterweight title up for grabs as Pacquiao makes his boxing return vs. a hungry Ugas, who has lost just once in 12 pro fights since 2015.

While Ugas is seven years Pacquiao’s junior, Vegas oddsmakers still have the Filipino star (and now Filipino senator) as the odds-on favorite to take home the title.

The undercard of the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight features two other intriguing matchups: Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz in a welterweight bout, and Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja in a competitive featherweight fight.

Catch all the action live from Las Vegas and stream the PBC fight on FITE.tv here.

