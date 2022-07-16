UFC Fight Night: How to Watch Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big afternoon for UFC fans as UFC Fight Night comes to Long Island, with Brian Ortega taking on Yair Rodríguez in a highly-anticipated featherweight bout. The best news: you can catch the action free without needing a pay-per-view subscription.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Ortega vs. Rodriguez online and on TV.

When Is the Ortega vs. Rodriguez UFC Fight?

The Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodríguez UFC fight airs today, Saturday July 16 live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Prelims start at 11am ET / 8am PT with the main card featuring Ortega vs. Rodriguez set for 2pm ET / 11am PT.

If you want to watch Ortega vs. Rodriguez live in person, tickets to the MMA fight are still available on sites like VividSeats.com with tickets as low as $89 as of this writing. Purchase the tickets online and get them delivered instantly to your email or phone.

How to Watch Ortega vs. Rodriguez on TV

While most UFC fights are available to stream online or on pay-per-view, the Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight will be available to watch on TV for free if you have basic cable. Today’s fight has been dubbed “UFC on ABC 3” (or UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodríguez) and as the name suggests, anyone with access to ABC can watch the fight on TV.

Keep in mind that ABC will only be showing the main card, with coverage starting at 2pm ET / 11am PT. If you want to watch the entire card or if you don’t have cable, keep reading to see how to find a live stream of Ortega vs. Rodriguez online.

How to Watch Ortega vs. Rodriguez Online

The only way to watch the Ortega vs. Rodriguez UFC fight online is through ESPN+. The streaming service is the exclusive home to UFC Fight Night and UFC on ABC 3.

A basic ESPN+ subscription costs just $6.99 per month and gets you access to every UFC Fight Night event for free — no PPV fee required. In addition to letting you stream Ortega vs. Rodriguez online, you’ll also be able to live stream UFC Fight Night 208 next weekend with Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall live from London.

Get a monthly ESPN+ subscription for just $6.99 to watch Ortega vs. Rodriguez live today, or choose an annual ESPN+ for $69.99 per year and get access to watch all the UFC Fight Nights online for the rest of the year (it also saves you 15% versus paying month to month).

Want even more content? Sign up for ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, which gets you a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription and ESPN+ subscription for just $13.99 per month (it saves you about $8 a month compared to getting each streaming service separately).

Once you sign up for ESPN+ you’ll get instant access to watch the Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight online and live stream it on your laptop, TV, tablet or phone.

UFC on ABC 3: Fight Card, Preview, Odds

Today’s UFC on ABC 3 event pits two of the best Mexican fighters in the world against each other for the first time.

Ortega (15-2) is the odds-on favorite to win, and while he’s coming off a loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 last September, it was a title match that was a closely-fought affair. He remains one of the top contenders for the featherweight belt and a win over Rodriguez today will preserve his spot in the title race.

Rodríguez meantime, came to prominence as the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America and has slowly made his way up the rankings. He’s coming off a loss to Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 197 last November.

The rest of the UFC on ABC 3 main card features Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos in a women’s strawweight bout; a welterweight fight between Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov; a flyweight fight with Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji; a featherweight matchup with Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain; and a women’s flyweight fight that promises to see a tough scrap between Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate.

Catch all the action from UFC Fight Night this afternoon airing live on ESPN+. Get ESPN+ for just $6.99 to live stream everything from the early prelims to the main card online.

