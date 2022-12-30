Orange Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Tennessee vs. Clemson Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The college football post-season is ramping up with the first New Year’s Six bowl game today: the Orange Bowl.

This year’s Orange Bowl sees a clash between two highly ranked teams, with the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers taking on the No. 10 Clemson Tigers. Both teams were strong this season and didn’t miss the College Playoff by much, making today’s game one to watch.

If you’re hoping to stream the Orange Bowl today, read on. Below is everything to know about the game, including how to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson online and how to get a free live stream of the game.

How to Watch the Orange Bowl Online: Stream Tennessee vs. Clemson

Those with cable or satellite packages can watch the 2022 Orange Bowl on TV through ESPN, but cord-cutters will need to dial-in their streaming subscriptions to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson online.

Here are some of the best streaming services that you can use to watch the Orange Bowl online, including live TV streaming services with free trials that let you watch the game without paying.

1. Stream the Orange Bowl on fuboTV

fuboTV offers up to 230 live TV channels in its massive lineup (including ESPN to watch the Orange Bowl), making it our favorite live TV streamer around. A subscription costs $69.99 a month, which is the same as the competition, but fuboTV offers the most generous free trial at seven days long. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage space to record games or shows.

2. Stream the Orange Bowl on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streamer is DirecTV Stream, which essentially turns the brand's satellite package into a streaming service. ESPN is included in DirecTV Stream's large channel lineup — making it another easy way to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson's Orange Bowl online — and you get unlimited cloud DVR storage with any plan. Best of all, DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial before payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

3. Stream the Orange Bowl on Sling

The best live TV streaming service for anyone looking to save some money is Sling. A $40-a-month subscription to Sling Orange gets you 31 popular live TV channels — including ESPN — as well as 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

How to Watch the Orange Bowl Online for Free

Want to stream the Orange Bowl for free online? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Either one will let you watch Tennessee vs. Clemson online for free today and, since DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts for five days and fuboTV’s free trial lasts for seven days, you can keep using either trial to watch all the other Bowl games online for free.

When is the 2022 Orange Bowl? Date, Start Time

The 2022 Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson kicks off today, Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Tennessee vs. Clemson Odds, Prediction

Tennessee might be ranked higher than Clemson at No. 6 versus the Tigers’ spot at No. 10, but Clemson has the edge in today’s Orange Bowl. Oddsmakers currently have Clemson as the favorite with moneyline odds of -225 against Tennesee’s +185.

One exciting storyline in the Tigers’ favor is the emergence of backup quarterback Cade Klubni, who was named MVP of the ACC Championship Game after a win against North Carolina. The freshman threw for 279 yards with just four incompletes, helping the team crush NC 39-10.

Another factor working in Clemson’s favor is the absence of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (opt-out) and starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL in November. Related

Still, Tennessee is a great team, going 10-2 this season with wins over top programs like Florida, Alabama, and LSU. So, for any Vols fans, there’s still plenty of opportunity for a win against Clemson today.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

The Orange Bowl finishes off today's five-game schedule, but there's plenty more excitement on tap for this Saturday, this Monday, and next Monday with the College Football Playoff championship game. Here's the full schedule of the upcoming Bowl games (times in ET):

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky @ 12 p.m. on ABC

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State @ 12 p.m. on ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Michigan vs. TCU @ 4 p.m. on ESPN

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State @ 8 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue @ 1 p.m. on ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Penn State @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN