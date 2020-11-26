How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mike Tyson’s latest comeback is already breaking records, before the former heavyweight champ has even stepped into the ring. The streaming site, FITE, says sales for Saturday’s pay-per-view event between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have shattered pre-sale records for digital PPV buys.

FITE says this weekend’s exhibition bout, which pits Iron Mike against the former four-division world champion Jones, is expected to be the most-watched event to date in the site’s five-year history of live sports streaming.

How to Watch Tyson vs. Jones Online

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes place Saturday, November 28 at 8pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11pm EST.

Stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online via FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Note: this is a one-time PPV fee and you don’t need to be a subscriber to FITE to access the fight. The price includes commentary in English or Spanish. You’ll also get unlimited replays of the event on FITE until February 28, 2021.

Tyson vs. Jones Fight Card

Dubbed the “Frontline Battle,” the eight-round fight is the first event produced by Tyson’s Legends Only League, a company the boxer created to showcase “senior” athletes through exclusive productions and events.

In addition to Tyson vs. Jones, the main supporting event features YouTuber Jake Paul taking on ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson in an exhibition fight.

The undercard features five fights: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, and Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones.

Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez will be the MC for the night. Organizers have also teased special musical artists and surprise guests.

What to Expect from the Tyson vs. Jones Fight

At 54 and 51 years of age respectively, Tyson and Jones are past their competitive prime. Still, both boxers have been diligently training for the fight, which is expected to go a full eight rounds (at two minutes per round).

Tyson, who first won the WBC heavyweight title at the age of 20, returns to the ring for the first time since a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. The man known as “Iron Mike” boasts a 50-6 record with 44 KOs.

Jones, meantime, has won belts at the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight classes. Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

According to the California State Athletic Commission, neither boxer will required to wear head gear, and Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves. The fight will be immediately stopped if either boxer suffers a bad cut or apparent injury.

The four-hour event begins at 8 p.m. EST this Saturday, November 28. Stream Tyson vs. Jones live on pay-per-view for $49.99 on FITE.tv. See full event details, ticket info and pricing details here.