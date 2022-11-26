Mexico vs. Argentina Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

In yet another highly-anticipated World Cup game, Mexico and Argentina are taking to the field today in Qatar.

Argentina is likely feeling battered after a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game, while Mexico is in a similar boat after an unexpected tie with Poland. There’s a good chance both teams will rally for today’s game — especially Argentina, who will likely be shut out of the knockout round if they lose to Mexico.

If you’re looking to watch the crucial Group C game today, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online for free in the U.S., plus how to live stream Mexico vs. Argentina online with Spanish commentary.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina Online Free With a VPN

The best way to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online (or any World Cup game, for that matter), is to use a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

VPN services let you change your streaming device’s location to another country (such as the U.K. or Mexico) and take advantage of the free, legal World Cup live streams available in that country. The best VPNs are totally safe, easy to use and relatively inexpensive.

To watch Mexico vs. Argentina online for free with a VPN, first sign up with ExpressVPN or NordVPN. ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month and offers more speed, while NordVPN delivers more servers (more locations) and costs slightly less at $11.99 per month.

Both are secure, easy to navigate, and let you stream the soccer game from your laptop, phone and other streaming devices.

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, set your location to the U.K. and navigate to ITV. There, you’ll be able to live stream Mexico vs. Argentina for free.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina Online: U.S. Live Streams (Spanish & English Commentary)

Don't feel like using a VPN? There are still plenty of ways to live stream Mexico vs. Argentina online from the U.S. — plus a couple of ways to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online for free without cable.

Here are a few of the best streaming services to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online, including services with Spanish commentary live streams, that get you access to the game’s broadcasts on FS1 and Telemundo.

1. Stream Mexico vs. Argentina on fuboTV (Spanish & English Commentary)

The best streaming service for getting U.S. World Cup live streams is fuboTV. With Fox, FS1, and Telemundo in its channel lineup, a subscription to fuboTV gets you every World Cup game, making it an easy way to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online with Spanish or English commentary.

Plus, fuboTV has a seven-day free trial, so you can use that to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online for free. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR to record games.

2. Stream Mexico vs. Argentina on DirecTV Stream (Spanish & English Commentary)

DirecTV Stream is another great service for World Cup live streams with Fox, FS1, and Telemundo in its Choice package. That package costs $89.99 per month but starts with a five-day free trial, getting you a free Mexico vs. Argentina live stream during the trial window. DirecTV Stream also offers unlimited cloud DVR to record games.

3. Stream Mexico vs. Argentina on Peacock (Spanish Commentary)

The cheapest way to watch Mexico vs. Argentina online is Peacock. The NBC streaming service is live streaming all 64 World Cup cup matches in partnership with Telemundo, so you’ll get every match with Spanish commentary. Best of all, Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month (Peacock also has a free tier, but that no longer gets you World Cup live streams).

When is Mexico vs. Argentina? Date, Start Time

Mexico vs. Argentina is happening today, Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If that time doesn't work with your schedule, use fuboTV or DirecTV Stream to record the game and watch it later.

Mexico vs. Argentina Odds, Prediction

In terms of ranking, Argentina is a clear favorite in today’s game at No. 3 against No. 13 Mexico. This makes Lionel Messi’s squad the betting favorite with moneyline odds of -135 compared to Mexico’s +310 (FanDuel). But, as proven by Argentina’s loss to the No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia, anything can happen at the World Cup — even to top teams.

World Cup Group C Standings, Schedule

With 0 points, Argentina currently sits at the bottom of the Group C pile after losing to Saudi Arabia. Mexico is tied with Poland for the No. 2 spot with 1 point each, and Saudi Arabia leads with 3 points.

But there are still more games to come for Group C; here's the full schedule (times in ET):

Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Mexico 0, Poland 0

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. — Poland vs. S. Arabia

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. — Argentina vs. Mexico

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. — Poland vs. Argentina

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. — Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

