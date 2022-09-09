McBroom vs. Gib Livestream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After months and months of delays, Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib will finally go head-to-head in the boxing ring for their long-awaited “grudge match” this weekend.

“I’m still pissed and confused why this fight had to be postponed,” McBroom wrote in a caption on his Instagram in August. McBroom ended his post by addressing his opponent, writing, “You got about 4 weeks left of safety, you better cherish these moments.” And now, the McBroom vs. Gib bout’s finally taking place on Sept. 10 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the McBroom vs. Gib fight live online this weekend, including start times and who else is on the Social Gloves fight card, including former Los Angeles Laker Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young vs. Malcolm Minikon, and more.

When Is McBroom vs. Gib Fight? Time, Date, Location

The McBroom vs. Gib fight will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 6 p.m. PT for prelims, with the main event happening at 8 p.m. PT. Fans can catch the Social Gloves fight live at the Banc of California Stadium this weekend in Los Angeles, California.

How to Watch McBroom vs. Gib Online

If you want to watch the McBroom vs. Gib fight in person, tickets are still available to buy online, with prices starting around $25. Whether you’re rooting for McBroom or Gib, you can still watch it all go down even if you’re not in the Los Angeles area on Saturday. Boxing fans can watch the McBroom vs. Gib livestream online through Fite.tv and paying for the PPV package. It costs $39.99 to purchase the PPV livestream and watch the McBroom vs. Gib fight that night.

After buying the McBroom vs. Gib PPV streaming package, you can cast the fight to your Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and even your Amazon Fire TV all through the Fite app.

How to Watch McBroom vs. Gib Fight Online Free

If you hoped to stream the McBroom vs. Gib fight for free on Saturday, you’re out of luck. Your best bet to watch the main fight live is to buy the PPV livestream through Fite.tv for $39.99. Once you order the official PPV stream, you can watch it on any of your devices, including smart TVs or your phone through the Fite app.

To check out future boxing, MMA fights, and pro wrestling, you can sign up for a Fite+ subscription for $4.99 per month, or an annual subscription for $49.99. With a subscription, Fite includes two credits to put towards PPV events.

McBroom vs. Gib Fight Card

The night’s fight card features five bouts, including the main event between McBroom vs. Gib. Saturday’s co-main event sees the former Lakers star Young stepping into the ring for his first pro boxing match with Minikon, who’s now reportedly replacing rap star Blueface.

“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Young told Sports Illustrated in an interview. “I’m not just going to come in there being wild and throwing wild punches. I’m going to shock a couple of people.”

Saturday’s event also includes former NFL stars Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell in a fight dubbed “Battle of the Running Backs,” with the rest of the card featuring Landon McBroom vs. Adam Selah, and reality stars Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor.