Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Parade for Free

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade has been around since 1924, and each year, thousands of viewers tune in to see the larger-than-life helium floats, local dancers and celebrity performances.

This year is no different, with Mariah Carey set to perform ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and other artists like Big Time Rush and Sean Paul gracing the stage.

Can’t make it to the NYC streets to watch the parade yourself? You can watch the Thanksgiving Day parade on NBC and we’ve outlined just how to stream the parade for free on your TV or mobile device, including how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for free on peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV

The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC, which means you’ll be able to watch it without an internet connection by using an HDTV antenna. This type of antenna allows you to watch live TV from broadcast channels like NBC, ABC or CBS without paying any fee.

If you already have a live TV connection, just tune into NBC to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

How to Watch the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Online Free

For cord-cutters, there are many ways to stream the Thanksgiving Day Parade and we’ve laid out the best free options for you below.

Stream the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade on Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s official streaming service and will be showing a live stream of the parade starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Right now, you can grab a limited-time deal, getting you 12 months of Peacock for $0.99/month. If you don’t want to commit, Peacock offers a 7-day free trial to its premium service which will let you stream the Thanksgiving Parade for free.

Stream the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade on Fubo TV

Looking for another free way to stream the Thanksgiving Parade live online? Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on fuboTV. Test out the streaming service with a 7-day free trial and use it to stream the Thanksgiving Parade on NBC live.

Stream the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade on Hulu+Live TV

Although Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial it is the best bundle deal you can get. This will give you access to 75+ TV channels, including NBC, so you can stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live on your device. Plus, you’ll have access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ for even more hours of streaming content.

When and Where is The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. ET and will run through around 12 p.m. ET. If you’re based in NYC, you can hit the streets and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live. The route is 2.5 miles and kicks off at West 77th Street and Central Park West down through Sixth Avenue to Macy’s Herald Square.