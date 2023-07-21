Lionel Messi Plays His Debut Game for Inter Miami Today — Here’s How to Watch It Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch Lionel Messi’s debut game with Miami is MLS Season Pass. Sign up here.

Lionel Messi is about to make his official debut as a Major League Soccer player — and you don’t have to be a soccer fan to appreciate the gravity of Messi’s arrival in the States. The Argentinian star, who officially signed to Inter Miami a few days ago, is widely regarded as one of, if not the best soccer player of all time. His arrival in Miami will undoubtedly bolster exposure for MLS (much like David Beckham did for the league when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007).

Messi is expected to make his debut with Miami on Friday when the team plays Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the first game of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The game is happening at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but Messi fans all over the States (and the world) will likely be tuning in from home. If you’re one such fan, read on: Below is a quick guide on how to stream Messi’s debut game with Miami.

How to Stream Messi’s Debut Game With Miami

The best way to watch Messi’s debut game is MLS Season Pass, which is now the only place to watch every MLS game — as well as every Leagues Cup game.

MLS Season Pass is a new app from Apple TV, so current Apple TV+ subscribers get a discount when signing up. If you're already an Apple TV+ member, MLS Season Pass costs $12.99 a month or $79 for the year. If you're not an Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Pass will run you $14.99 a month or $99 a year. But we suggest signing up for Apple TV+ regardless, as it only costs $6.99 a month (after a seven-day free trial) and gets you great original content like Ted Lasso and Severance.

Once you’re signed up for MLS Season pass, you’ll be able to access your account on any device with the Apple TV app (which is virtually every major device including most smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, streaming sticks, and gaming consoles).

Looking for a Spanish broadcast of Messi’s debut game? Head to Univision. The Spanish-language channel will be the only other place streaming Miami vs. Cruz Azul today. If you don’t have cable, you can sign up for a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream to watch Messi’s debut game for free in Spanish.

When is Messi’s Debut Game?

Messi’s debut game with Miami is happening today, Friday, July 21. The game — Miami vs. Cruz Azul — kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where to Get Messi Miami Jersey

Want to sport the jersey of Miami’s new star player? Head to MLSStore.com, where you can buy a Messi jersey online. The site currently has some Messi jerseys in stock, as of writing, but that could change given the buzz around Messi and Inter Miami, so we recommend grabbing one while you can.

