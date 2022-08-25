KSI vs. Swarmz Live Stream: How to Watch the Influencer Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrity boxer KSI is re-entering the ring after a three-year hiatus, taking on not one but two opponents on the same night. The Britsh YouTuber, rapper, and boxer will first take on fellow British musician Swarmz for the Influencer Championship Boxing’s cruiserweight title before touching gloves with Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

If you’re a fan of KSI or Swarmz — or you’re just eager for some entertaining boxing matches — be sure to check out the double-headed fight this weekend. Below is everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch KSI vs. Swarmz online and how to live stream KSI vs. Pineda.

When is KSI vs. Swarmz? Date, Time, Location

KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda is going down on Saturday, August 27 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks happening around ten minutes later.

How to Watch KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda Online

Saturday’s event is the first in a new boxing series called MF & DAZN: X Series — a collaboration between KSI’s Misfits Boxing and sports streamer DAZN. Since it’s put on by DAZN, the only way to watch KSI vs. Swarmz online is to purchase the DAZN PPV live stream.

The KSI vs. Swarmz PPV live stream costs $9.99 on DAZN, but you’ll need to be a DAZN subscriber in order to purchase the fight and watch KSI vs. Swarms. A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month or $149.99 per year if you pay annually (the annual plan saves you about $90 a year). All told, the total cost to watch KSI vs. Swarmz online is $29.98, if you’re new to DAZN.

Besides access to the KSI vs. Swarms PPV live stream, DAZN gets you a whole host of live and on-demand sports content. The platform regularly airs championship boxing matches — including the upcoming Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight in September — and offers on-demand replays and sports series.

How to Watch KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda Online Free

Unfortunately, there’s no (legal) way to watch KSI vs. Swarmz online for free, as it’s exclusively a DAZN PPV. Some other boxing fights are free to stream on DAZN, and a subscription will get you those fights in the future. However, to live stream KSI vs. Swarmz, you’ll need to shell out $9.99 for the PPV.

KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda Fight Card

The KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda fight card consists of eight fights in total, with appearances by other well-known YouTubers. Among the other fighters are Faze Temperrr, the founder of the professional eSports organization The FaZe Clan, FaZe Sensei, Deji (KSI’s brother), and King Kenny, a YouTuber and cousin of Tyler, the Creator.

Check out the full fight card and weight classes below, and be sure to sign up for DAZN and purchase the fight PPV stream before Saturday to watch KSI vs. Swarms and KSI vs. Pineda online.

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda — Cruiserweight

Faze Tempter vs. Slim Albaher — Light heavyweight

Deji vs. Fousey — Light heavyweight

Faze Sensei vs. King Kenny — Catchweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski — Catchweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN — Heavyweight

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero — Catchweight

KSI vs. Swarmz — Cruiserweight