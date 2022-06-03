George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Undefeated champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney are going head to head tomorrow. Sure to be a bout for the books, the winner will leave the ring as a four-belt unified lightweight champion holding the IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC belts.

Needless to say, boxing fans are eager to catch the big matchup. Below is everything you need to know about the Kambosos vs. Haney fight, including where to watch the fight on TV, how to stream Kambosos vs. Haney online, and even a few hacks to watch Kambosos vs. Haney for free online.

When Is the Kambosos vs. Haney Fight? Date, Time, Location

The Kambosos vs. Haney fight is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, June 4 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Coverage of the prelims begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the main event between Kambosos Jr. and Haney starting at approximately 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

If you’re in the Melbourne area and want to watch Kambosos vs. Haney in person, head to Ticketek.com to secure tickets. Prices for tickets to Kambosos vs. Haney are currently starting at $159, as of writing.

Buy: Kambosos vs. Haney Tickets at Ticketek

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney on TV

U.S. boxing fans looking to watch ​​Kambosos vs. Haney on TV are in luck: you’ll only need access to ESPN, which will broadcast the fight at no additional cost.

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. Below are a few easy ways to watch the Kambosos vs. Haney fight online, and even a couple of ways to stream Kambosos vs. Haney online for free.

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney Online

Below are four ways to stream the Kambosos vs. Haney fight online, which will all let you watch the 12-round bout on your streaming device, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

1. Stream Kambosos vs. Haney on ESPN+

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, is offering a free live stream of the Kambosos vs. Haney fight to all subscribers. Besides letting you watch Kambosos vs. Haney online, an ESPN+ subscription will get you access to other sports live streams, including boxing matches and UFC PPV fights down the road.

ESPN+ is also relatively affordable at just $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual membership.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

2. Stream Kambosos vs. Haney on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream — the cable provider’s new streaming service — gets members live access to ESPN through any streaming device. This makes it a great way to watch Kambosos vs. Haney online, and also offers over 140 live TV channels.

​​DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 per month, but right now new subscribers can get their first two months for ​​$54.99. Best of all, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Kambosos vs. Haney on fuboTV

Another great streaming service that will let you watch Kambosos vs. Haney online is fuboTV. The streamer lets you watch hundreds of live TV channels, including ESPN for Saturday’s fight. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

4. Stream Kambosos vs. Haney on Sling

If you’re looking for an affordable live TV streaming service to watch Kambosos vs. Haney online, check out Sling. The service’s cheapest tier — Sling Orange — gets you live access to ESPN, as well as 30 other channels.

Sling Orange normally costs $35 a month, but Sling is currently running a deal that gets you 50% off your first month, bringing the price down to $17.50 for your first bill.

Buy: Sling Subscription at $17.50

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney Online Free

Because Saturday’s fight isn’t a PPV match, there are a couple of ways to stream Kambosos vs. Haney for free online.

As mentioned, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, and DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. Either option will get you access to live ESPN broadcasts, letting you watch Kambosos vs. Haney online for free during the free trial period.

Kambosos vs. Haney Fight Card, Odds, Predictions

Both young and undefeated, Kambosos and Haney are a great match-up. Haney — a 23-year-old fighting out of San Francisco — has built an impressive record of 27-0 (15 KOs) since going pro at just 17 years old. He’s been training with Floyd Mayweather over the past couple years, developing a methodical, defensive style that’s proven extremely effective.

Kambosos, on the other hand, has fewer wins (20, 10 KOs) but no losses or draws. As a Sydney native, he’ll likely be the crowd’s favorite as he clashes with Haney in Australia.

With such good records in either corner, the Kambosos vs. Haney fight is tough to call. Haney is currently the favorite with moneyline odds of -180, versus Kambosos’ +160, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Fans will get a few other exciting matchups to whet their appetite before the fight between Kambosos and Haney. We’ll see Australia’s Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KO) take on Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KO) in a 10-round bantamweight bout, as well as another Aussie, heavyweight Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KO), step in the ring with Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KO). A second notable heavyweight fight is also on the card, pitting Hemi Ahio (18-0, 13 KO) against Joe Jones (13-4, 10 KO).