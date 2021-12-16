Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II Live Stream: How to Watch the PPV Boxing Fight Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jake Paul has become one of the biggest stars on YouTube and social media but the “Problem Child” looks to cement his status in the boxing ring this weekend in a one-night-only rematch against former MMA world champion Tyron Woodley.

The highly-anticipated Paul vs. Woodley rematch comes four months after Paul defeated Woodley by split decision in a controversial first fight back in August, and Paul vs. Woodley II promises to be a similarly heated affair.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight online.

When is Paul vs. Woodley 2? Date, Time, Location

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch takes place this Saturday, December 18 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Buy: Paul vs. Woodley II Tickets at $26+

Organizers are allowing spectators to attend the fight, and if you want tickets to watch the Paul vs. Woodley rematch in person, you can find them available on sites like VividSeats.com. As of this writing, we spotted Paul vs. Woodley tickets priced from just $26 online.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Fight

If you want to watch Paul vs. Woodley 2 on TV, you’ll need to sign-up for a pay-per-view stream. The Paul vs. Woodley rematch is an exclusive PPV event streaming on Showtime.com. Even if you have Showtime on cable, you’ll still need to purchase the fight on PPV to watch Paul vs. Woodley on TV.

How to Stream Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Online

If you want to watch the new Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight online, you’ll need to purchase a pay-per-view (PPV) stream through Showtime.

Showtime is the official streaming partner for the Paul vs. Woodley rematch and the price for the Paul vs. Woodley PPV stream is $59.99 here.

Head to Showtime.com to purchase the fight and your PPV pass will let you stream Paul vs. Woodley 2 online and watch a Paul vs. Woodley live stream on your computer, tablet or phone. Simply head to Showtime.com on Saturday and sign-in to watch Paul vs. Woodley live online.

You can also watch Paul vs. Woodley 2 on TV via the Showtime app on Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast or Xbox One.

Note: You don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber to stream the Paul vs. Woodley 2 fight on PPV.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Online Free

The Paul vs. Woodley rematch is an official pay-per-view event so there isn’t a (legal) way to stream Paul vs. Woodley 2 online free. However, your Showtime PPV pass gets you free streaming of the weigh-in, press conference and behind-the-scenes “all-access” videos, in addition to the main fight.

There is one way to stream a Paul vs. Woodley fight online free: Showtime is offering free streaming of the first fight between the two athletes, and you can stream Paul vs. Woodley online free without a subscription to Showtime here.

Paul vs. Woodley 2: Fight Card, Undercard, Odds

This weekend’s matchup pits Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley live from Tampa, Florida in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

Paul was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury (half-brother to boxing champ Tyson Fury), but after Tommy Fury pulled out with an injury, Woodley stepped in for the opportunity to take on Paul in a rematch.

The Paul vs. Woodley fight has been billed as the “Leave No Doubt” event, with both fighters highly-motivated to stake their claim as the best one in the ring. Vegas oddsmakers have Paul (4-0) as the overwhelming favorite to win, though the MMA star Woodley (0-1, boxing) brings years of experience in high-pressure fights, having won his first UFC belt in 2016 — when Paul was just 19.

The rest of the Paul-Woodley 2 fight card features some intriguing matchups. Amanda Serrano takes on Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event while a fight between NBA vet Deron Williams vs. NFL running back Frank Gore will take place on the undercard. A junior welterweight bout between Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo rounds out the evening’s matchups.

Ready to catch all the action? Purchase your PPV pass here and get instant access to live stream the Paul vs. Woodley 2 fight on Showtime.

