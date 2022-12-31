Fiesta Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Michigan vs. TCU CFP Semifinal Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 College Football Playoff is officially underway today as Michigan and TCU battle it out at the Fiesta Bowl in the first CFP semifinal.

Whichever team wins today’s game advances to the national championship against the winner of the Peach Bowl, happening later today. Needless to say, it’s a must-watch for any college fans — even if you’re not a Wolverine or a Horned Frog.

But, if you don’t have cable, you’ll need to dial-in your streaming setup to watch the Fiesta Bowl online. Below are some of the best ways to stream the CFP semifinal online, including a couple of options that let you watch Michigan vs. TCU online for free.

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl Online: Stream Michigan vs. TCU

Anyone with cable or satellite TV can tune into ESPN to watch the Fiesta Bowl today. For those of us without cable or satellite, the streaming services below are your ticket to watching the Fiesta Bowl online. All offer ESPN live streams, and some even start with free trials that you can use to watch Michigan vs. TCU online for free.

1. Stream the Fiesta Bowl on fuboTV

Our favorite live TV streaming service is fuboTV, which boasts up to 230 channels — including ESPN for today’s Fiesta Bowl game. Better yet, fuboTV offers a generous seven-day free trial when you sign up. If you want to continue with fuboTV after those seven days, the service costs $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream the Fiesta Bowl on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another excellent live TV streaming service with up to 140 live channels (including ESPN) and unlimited cloud DVR storage. Same as above, new customers get to start out with a five-day free trial, which is great if you want to watch the Fiesta Bowl online for free. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 per month. Editor’s picks

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream the Fiesta Bowl on Sling

Starting at just $40 a month, Sling is the most affordable live TV streaming service around. You still get plenty of popular channels, such as ESPN to watch Michigan vs. TCU online today, and 50 hours of DVR storage space.

Buy Sling Subscription $40

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl Online for Free

Want to watch the Fiesta Bowl for free? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. fuboTV’s trial lasts for seven days and DirecTV Stream’s lasts for five days, so you could use one to watch this weekend’s bowl games for free and the other to watch the CFP championship for free next Monday. Just remember to cancel your subscriptions before the free trials are over to avoid being charged.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

When is the 2022 Fiesta Bowl? Date, Start Time

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl is happening today, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Michigan vs. TCU Odds, Prediction

Thanks to a perfect 13-0 regular season record, No. 2-ranked Michigan enters the Fiesta Bowl as the favorite with a -7.5-point spread. The Wolverines have one of, if not the best defensive lines in college football, as well as a killer running game, and will likely make it to the championship next Monday.

But Michigan’s top-tier defense will still be put to the test today against TCU’s Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, Max Duggan, who has helped the team rack up an average of 40.3 points per game. The Horned Frogs are also likely feeling spirited after a close 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Today's Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl follows a couple of exciting games and comes before the second CFP semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. And there's plenty more action to be had on Monday before a weeklong break preceding the national playoff game the following Monday.

Here's a full schedule for the upcoming bowl and CFP games (times in ET):

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky @ 12 p.m. on ABC

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State @ 12 p.m. on ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Michigan vs. TCU @ 4 p.m. on ESPN

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State @ 8 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue @ 1 p.m. on ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Penn State @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN