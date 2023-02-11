Club World Cup Final Livestream: How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final is here, with Real Madrid and Al Hilal clashing for the title tonight in Morocco.

Real Madrid is obviously a Goliathan figure in the FIFA Club World Cup with a record seven wins out of the tournament’s 19 meetings. Al Hilal, on the other hand, is already making history as the first Saudi side to reach the final. The underdog squad secured their spot in the final on Thursday by upsetting Flamengo for a final score of 3-2.

If you’re looking to watch the Club World Cup final online today, you’ve got a few good options — including a few ways to stream Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal for free online. Check them out below, as well as key match details like start time and betting odds.

How to Watch Club World Cup Online for Free With a VPN

The best way to stream the Club World Cup final online is to get a VPN, which will let you watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal for free via Australia’s SBS.

Unfamiliar with VPNs (virtual private networks)? The popular services let you access web servers in other regions that would normally be inaccessible from your physical location. In simpler terms, VPNs allow to you access almost any website, no matter where you are. They’re great for streaming content that’s unavailable in your country (i.e. different Netflix shows), or for getting free legal sports live streams only available in other countries. Best of all, VPNs are totally legal and actually make browsing more secure than it normally is.

If you want to watch the Club World Cup final online for free, a VPN will come in handy by letting you watch the game through SBS, a free streaming service only available in Australia.

First, sign up for a good VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN. ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month, and NordVPN costs $11.99 a month, but both offer 30-day money-back guarantees that you can take advantage of after the Club World Cup final is over.

Once you have your VPN installed, set your location to anywhere in Australia, create an SBS account, and enjoy a free livestream of Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal.

How to Watch Club World Cup Final Online: U.S. Livestreams

If you don’t feel like going the VPN route, there are still a few easy ways to watch the Club World Cup online. The live TV streaming services below get you access to the game’s U.S. livestreams from Fox Sports 2 (FS2) and FOX Deportes, which will be broadcasting Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on TV. Better yet, two of these streamers (fuboTV and DirecTV Stream) offer free trials that you can use to watch the Club World Cup final online for free.

1. Stream Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on fuboTV

The best live TV streaming service for the Club World Cup final is fuboTV. With FS2 in its 100+ Pro plan channel lineup, a subscription will let you stream Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on any device. And if you want the game with Spanish commentary, you can opt for fuboTV’s Latino package, which includes FOX Deportes.

Both plans start with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal for free. After the free trial, the Pro plan costs $69.99 a month, and the Latino plan costs $32.99 a month.

2. Stream Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service for all live sports games is DirecTV Stream. To watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on DirecTV Stream, you'll need the Ultimate plan, which brings over 140 channels, including FS2 for today's Club World Cup final. You get a five-day free trial to start (use that to watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal for free), and then payment kicks in at $109.99 per month.

3. Stream Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal on Hulu + Live TV

One of the best deals in streaming, Hulu + Live TV offers dozens of live TV channels, plus access to Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ — all for $69.99 a month. FS2 is part of Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup, making it another easy way to watch the Club World Cup final online today.

When is the Club World Cup Final? Date, Time

The Club World Cup Final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal is set for today, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If you can’t tune in at that time, record the game using the DVR feature offered by both fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Odds, Prediction

No surprise: Real Madrid is the favorite to win the Club World Cup once again with odds of 2/9 against Al Hilal’s 11/1.

But Al Hilal has proven that odds aren’t an end-all in the Club World Cup. In their last match against Flamengo, the Saudi side overcame odds of 27/4 to advance to the final. Al Hilal also overcame underdog odds the game prior against Wydad AC.

Needless to say, Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal is likely to be a very exciting championship match. Be sure to sign up for a VPN or use one of the streaming services above to watch the Club World Cup final live online today.