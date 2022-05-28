How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 7 Livestream Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a back-and-forth series that saw both teams at their best — and at their worst — it all comes down to this: the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet tonight in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, with the winner booking a date with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Miami was pushed to the brink Friday night, facing elimination against a feisty Boston squad that was looking to return to the NBA finals for the first time since 2010. But led by Jimmy Butler’s whopping 47 points (to go along with nine rebounds and four steals), the Heat came alive in Game 6, taking down the Celtics by a score of 111-103.

That forces a deciding Game 7, with a trip to the NBA championships on the line. Here’s how to get tickets to watch the Heat vs. Celtics in Miami and how to stream Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals online.

When Is Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat? Date, Time, Location

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals takes place tonight, Saturday May 29, live from FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Tip-off is at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat In Person: Get Tickets Online

If you want to watch the Celtics vs. Heat in person, there are still tickets available on sites like VividSeats.com. We spotted tickets from $230 as of this writing. BONUS: Use our promo code RS15 to take $15 off your ticket purchase.

You can also compare ticket prices and find seats to Game 7 on Stubhub.com. Ticket prices started at $253 as of this writing.

FTX Arena as a seating capacity of 21,000 and it’s once again expected to host a sold-out crowd as the hometown Heat take on the Celtics live.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 on TV

If you want to watch Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final live on TV, you’ll need a cable package with ESPN. This cable package from DIRECTV gets you satellite TV with crystal clear access to ESPN (and a host of other channels) to watch the Celtics vs. Heat on TV.

While some NBA games air on ABC, the Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 is only airing on ESPN, so you won’t be able to the Heat and Celtics game on network TV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 Online

Prefer to stream the Celtics vs. Heat game live online? Here’s where to find an NBA livestream to watch the Eastern Conference finals online.

1. Watch Celtics vs. Heat on Sling TV

One of the best streaming services for live TV is Sling. The streamer’s Sling Orange package includes ESPN live, so you can use it to livestream the Celtics vs. Heat online.

Sling Orange also gets you more than 30 other live TV channels in addition to ESPN. Sling Orange normally costs $35/month but the site is offering a special deal right now that gets you 50% off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50.

2. Watch Celtics vs. Heat on Hulu + Live TV

Another way to live stream the Heat vs. Celtics game online? Try the Hulu + Live TV plan, which gets you access to more than 80 live TV channels, including ESPN. You also get access to Hulu’s on-demand tier, plus a free subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+. The total for everything: just $69.99/month.

What we like: Hulu + Live TV also includes ABC (in most markets) so you’ll be able to watch Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on ESPN and then keep the service to watch the NBA Finals on ABC. Stream Hulu on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV via the Hulu app.

3. Watch Celtics vs. Heat on DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV is now offering a streaming service which lets you stream more than 65 channels of live TV online. DIRECTV Stream includes ESPN and ABC so you can watch basketball online, and you get unlimited DVR, so you can record the Celtics vs. Heat game and watch it back on-demand.

BONUS: Right now, DIRECTV Stream is throwing in three free months of EPIX, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax for new customers. They’ve also discounted the price of a monthly subscription from $64.99 to just $54.99.

Try DIRECTV Stream with a five-day free trial here and use it to watch the Celtics vs. Heat game live online free.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 Online Free

If you’re looking to livestream the Celtics vs. Heat game online free, you’ll want to use this link to sign-up for DIRECTV Stream.

The site is currently offering a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the Celtics vs. Heat online for free. Choose to continue on for monthly service at $54.99 or cancel your subscription anytime.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 Odds

After a closely-match series, it all comes down to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Oddsmakers have the Celtics as favorites to win Game 7, though you’ve seen Miami come from behind before and you can’t count this team out.

Miami is led by a red-hot Jimmy Butler, who dropped 47 points Friday night and is leading his team with almost 20 points a game in the series.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, meantime, have given the Celtics a big one-two punch when it comes to offense — both players are averaging well over 20 points a game in the series.

The Heat last appeared in the NBA finals in 2020 and will be looking for their sixth conference title, while the Celtics are looking to return to the finals for the first time since 2010. If they beat the Heat tonight, it will be Boston’s 10th conference championship.

Whoever wins between the Heat vs. Celtics will go on to face the resurgent Golden State Warriors, who are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

