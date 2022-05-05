Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Boxing fans are counting the hours until Saturday, as the undefeated ​​Dmitry Bivol will test his perfect record, putting his WBA light-heavyweight belt on the line against four-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez in a 12-round bout.

If you’re looking to catch the fight live, read on. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Álvarez vs. Bivol fight, including how to buy tickets to watch it in person, and how to stream Canelo vs. Bivol online.

When Is the Canelo vs. Bivol Fight? Date, Time, Location

The Álvarez vs. Bivol fight is happening on Saturday, May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with the main event between Canelo vs. Bivol starting at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

If you’re in the Las Vegas area and want to watch Canelo vs. Bivol in person, you can still secure tickets through VividSeats.com, which always offers authentic tickets and delivery before the event (either digitally or by mail). As of writing, VividSeats.com has tickets starting at $341.

Buy: Canelo vs. Bivol Boxing Tickets at Vivid Seats

Can’t make it to the fight in person? Here’s how to live stream the boxing fight and watch Canelo vs. Bivol at home.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Bivol Online

The Canelo vs. Bivol fight will livestream exclusively on the sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”). To stream the Canelo vs. Bivol fight online, you’ll need to get a subscription to DAZN and buy the pay-per-view stream for the event. The PPV price for Álvarez vs. Bivol is $59.99.

Buy: Canelo vs. Bivol Boxing PPV Stream at $59.99

If you already have a DAZN membership, purchase the Canelo vs. Bivol PPV stream here for $59.99. If you don’t have a DAZN membership, sign up for a monthly subscription at $19.99 a month and then buy the Álvarez vs. Bivol PPV stream for a total of $79.98.

If you plan on watching more boxing matches this year, consider getting an annual membership to DAZN for $149.99. This saves you almost $90 over the next year, compared to paying for DAZN every month.

Buy: DAZN Subscription + PPV Fight at $79.98

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN and purchased the PPV stream, you’ll be able to watch Álvarez vs. Bivol on your smart TV, streaming device (I.e. Roku or Fire Stick), laptop, or smartphone through the DAZN app.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Bivol Online Free

Because the boxing match is exclusively on DAZN, there is no (legal) way to watch Canelo vs. Bivol online free. However, your DAZN membership does let you stream other boxing matches for free online, as the sports streamer offers many live, non-PPV fights. For Canelo vs. Bivol, however, you will need to pay $59.99 for the PPV stream, plus the price of your DAZN membership.

Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Card, Odds

Canelo Álvarez has bulldozed his way through weight classes, racking up four world titles and an impeccable record of 57-1-2 with 39 KOs. His only loss was to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, and he’s now widely regarded as the best currently-active boxer.

But Álvarez faces a worthy challenger in Dmitry Bivol. The Russian boxer has yet to lose a professional match with a career record of 19 wins and 11 KOs, and he’s held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2017.

Most experts have Canelo as the likely favorite against Bivol. As of writing, Caesars Sportsbook has Álvarez’s money line odds at -500, and Bivol’s at +400. Still, no one has seen Bivol lose a professional match, so the fight isn’t all that easy to call.

Leading up to the Álvarez vs. Bivol fight is a stacked undercard worth tuning in for. In a super-lightweight match, Montana Love will take on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela. Welterweights Christian Gomez and Shakhram Giyasov will also duke it out for the IBF North American title.

Sadly, Filip Hrgovic was forced to withdraw from his undercard match against Zhang Zhilei. Hopefully, a new challenger will come last minute to face Zhilei for an IBF heavyweight title eliminator bout.