Watch: BTS Mania Takes Over Vegas With Bellagio Fountain Show, ‘Borahae’ Billboards

BTS aren’t just taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this week — they’re also taking over the Vegas Strip.

The group is in town for a string of dates as part of their 2022 “Permission to Dance” tour, and while tickets to the shows are almost sold out, a number of other BTS activations are popping up around town.

The Bellagio says more than 160,000 people have come through to watch the hotel’s BTS Bellagio Fountain Show since it launched on Thursday night. The iconic fountain display gets a BTS twist, with a special water, light and music show set to the group’s hit singles, “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

BTS members Jungkook, V and J-Hope experienced the fountains themselves last week, as they took in the sights around Vegas prior to their show. Video posted to the Bellagio Twitter account sees the guys counting down to the start of the show while capturing photos and videos on their Samsung phones.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022

The Fountains of Bellagio is a daily experience in Vegas, with shows every 30 minutes, between 3pm to 7pm Monday through Friday and every 15 minutes from 7pm to midnight. On weekends, the fountains run every 30 minutes from noon to 7pm and every 15 minutes from 7pm to midnight.

The BTS Bellagio Fountain show runs about three-and-a-half minutes long and will be in rotation through April 15, in conjunction with BTS’ sold-out shows. This coming weekend, the BTS show will play on the hour, every hour. The Bellagio says the BTS fountain show may also become a part of the Fountains’ ongoing rotation.

It wasn’t just the Bellagio welcoming BTS to town over the weekend: a number of hotels and buildings along the Strip have been lit up in the group’s signature purple color, while displaying illuminated billboards and signage welcoming BTS to the city. The word “Borahaegas” was prominently featured on the digital marquees, a play on the words “Vegas” and “borahae” (which BTS member V assigned to ARMY as a way of saying “I Purple You”).

There are two dates left on the “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” tour in Las Vegas. After taking a few days off, the group returns to the stage on April 15 and 16, with shows taking place live from Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. A limited number of tickets may still be available — see latest BTS ticket pricing and availability here.