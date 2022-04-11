 Watch BTS Bellagio Fountain Show: BTS Events, Promo for Las Vegas Show - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republicans May Have Finally Found Something They'll Impeach Their Own For: Killing Someone
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Watch: BTS Mania Takes Over Vegas With Bellagio Fountain Show, ‘Borahae’ Billboards

The Bellagio says more than 160,000 people have come through to watch the hotel’s BTS Bellagio Fountain Show since it launched last weekend

By

Reporter

RS Editors's Most Recent Stories

View All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS aren’t just taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this week — they’re also taking over the Vegas Strip.

The group is in town for a string of dates as part of their 2022 “Permission to Dance” tour, and while tickets to the shows are almost sold out, a number of other BTS activations are popping up around town.

Related: Where to Find BTS Tickets Online

The Bellagio says more than 160,000 people have come through to watch the hotel’s BTS Bellagio Fountain Show since it launched on Thursday night. The iconic fountain display gets a BTS twist, with a special water, light and music show set to the group’s hit singles, “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

Buy: Bellagio Hotel Rooms at $400+

Related Stories

RS Recommends: The Best Running Gear to Get Right Now
How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella (and All the Coachella Parties)

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

BTS members Jungkook, V and J-Hope experienced the fountains themselves last week, as they took in the sights around Vegas prior to their show. Video posted to the Bellagio Twitter account sees the guys counting down to the start of the show while capturing photos and videos on their Samsung phones.

The Fountains of Bellagio is a daily experience in Vegas, with shows every 30 minutes, between 3pm to 7pm Monday through Friday and every 15 minutes from 7pm to midnight. On weekends, the fountains run every 30 minutes from noon to 7pm and every 15 minutes from 7pm to midnight.

The BTS Bellagio Fountain show runs about three-and-a-half minutes long and will be in rotation through April 15, in conjunction with BTS’ sold-out shows. This coming weekend, the BTS show will play on the hour, every hour. The Bellagio says the BTS fountain show may also become a part of the Fountains’ ongoing rotation.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) The digital marquees at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Park MGM, Aria Resort & Casino and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino turn purple to welcome BTS to Las Vegas on April 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority)

Getty Images for Las Vegas Conve

It wasn’t just the Bellagio welcoming BTS to town over the weekend: a number of hotels and buildings along the Strip have been lit up in the group’s signature purple color, while displaying illuminated billboards and signage welcoming BTS to the city. The word “Borahaegas” was prominently featured on the digital marquees, a play on the words “Vegas” and “borahae” (which BTS member V assigned to ARMY as a way of saying “I Purple You”).

There are two dates left on the “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” tour in Las Vegas. After taking a few days off, the group returns to the stage on April 15 and 16, with shows taking place live from Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. A limited number of tickets may still be available — see latest BTS ticket pricing and availability here.

In This Article: BTS, Las Vegas, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.