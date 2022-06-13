Watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Online: Stream Hockey Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best tournaments in sports is kicking off its final series as we head into the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

This year’s Stanley Cup Finals pits the two-time reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, against the Colorado Avalanche — the only No. 1-seeded team remaining in the tournament. Needless to say, it’s bound to be an exciting ending to this year’s NHL Playoffs.

If you’re looking to catch all the action live, read on: Below is everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL Finals, including how to watch games on TV, where to stream Avalanche vs. Lightning games online, and even a few ways to watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals for free online.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Dates, Location

The 2022 NHL Finals kick off on June 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the series extending no longer than June 28.

The first game of the series will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. If you’re in the Denver or Tampa Bay areas during June, head to VividSeats.com to secure Stanley Cup Finals tickets.

Buy: NHL Finals Tickets at Vivid Seats

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals on TV

To watch the Stanley Cup Finals on live TV you’ll need ABC, or ESPN3 which has simulcasts of the ABC broadcasts. Although other Playoffs games were divided among other broadcasters, the Finals are exclusively broadcasted by ABC.

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals Online Without Cable

Luckily for any cord-cutters, you don’t need cable to watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals. Below are a few ways to stream the Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals online — all of which let you watch the Stanley Cup Finals on streaming devices like Roku and Firestick, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

1. Stream Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals on Sling

One of the best ways to watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals online is through a live TV streaming service. We like Sling, which delivers live access to ESPN3 for simulcasts of the NHL Finals games.

The streaming service is also inexpensive at $35 a month. Plus, Sling is running a special deal right now that shaves $10 off your first month’s payment, bringing the price down to just $25.

Buy: Sling Subscription at $25

2. Stream Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals on ESPN+

The cheapest way to stream the Stanley Cup Finals is to subscribe to ESPN+. The ESPN service will let you live stream all Avalanche vs. Lightning Finals games online for $6.99 a month or $69.99 if you opt for an annual membership.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

3. Stream Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite ways to watch live TV online, essentially packaging a DirecTV cable package as a streaming service. You’ll get live access to ABC (as well as over 65 other channels), letting you watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals online.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 a month, but, right now, new customers can get their first two months for $54.99 each. Better yet, the streaming service has a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

4. Stream Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. The streaming service includes ABC in its channel lineup (which has hundreds of other channels) letting you watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning finals online. A fuboTV subscription costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a seven-day free trial.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

5. Stream Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Bringing over 75 live TV channels, plus free membership to Hulu on-demand, ESPN+, and Disney+, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best deals in streaming. With ABC in its channel lineup — as well as the included free ESPN+ subscription — you’ll have two ways to watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals online. The whole Hulu + Live TV package costs $69.99 per month.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Subscription at $69.99

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals Online Free

Looking to stream the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals for free? Be sure to take advantage of the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream, as well as fuboTV’s seven-day free trial.

Together, these free trials will let you watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Finals online for free for 12 days. That won’t get you the whole Finals series for free, but you can still watch several games without paying.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals: Schedule, Record, Predictions

Both the Avalanche and the Lightning have had a relatively breezy road to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche, who entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed, have lost just two games in the whole NHL Playoffs this year.

The Lightning, meantime, have proved their title as the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions. In the second round, the Lightning swept the No. 1-seeded Panthers in a 4-0 upset victory, and went on to beat the New York Rangers in six games.

The Avalanche has a 2-0 record against the Lightning this season, and are currently the favorite to take home the Stanley Cup. Of course, the Lightning are in their comfort zone at the Stanley Cup Finals, so it’s really anyone’s game.

Below is a full schedule for the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals Series:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET in Denver

Game 2: Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET in Denver

Game 3: Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. in Tampa

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. in Tampa

*Game 5: Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. in Denver

*Game 6: Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. in Tampa

*Game 7: Tuesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. in Denver

*If necessary