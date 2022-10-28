World Series 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Astros vs. Phillies Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 World Series matchup is set with the Houston Astros taking on the Philadelphia Phillies for a chance to hoist the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy.

Want to watch the World Series on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is the 2022 World Series? Schedule, Time

The 2022 Major League Baseball World Series kick off on Friday, October 28. The best-of-seven series could run through Saturday, November 5, which is when a potential Game 7 of the World Series would be played.

All games have a start time of 8:03pm ET (or 7:03pm CT for Houston fans). The first two games will be played in Houston, before the series shifts to Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5.

If a Game 6 and Game 7 are needed, the teams will return to Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Who Is in the 2022 World Series?

This year’s World Series matchup features the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros return to the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six seasons, after defeating the New York Yankees in the ALCS. This is also the second year in a row that Houston is playing in the World Series (they lost to the Atlanta Braves in 2021).

The Phillies meantime, will be making their first World Series appearance since 2009. The Phillies took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, behind a clutch performance from MVP Bryce Harper.

How to Watch the 2022 World Series Games on TV

Unlike the Division Series and the League Championship Series, which were spread out over ESPN, TBS and FOX, all the World Series games will be airing live on FOX.

Don’t have cable? A digital antenna (like this one from Amazon) gets you all the local stations in your area, including FOX, so you can watch the World Series without cable.

Buy the indoor antenna once, set it up next to your TV unit, and you’ll have free access to FOX, plus major networks like ABC, CBS and NBC.

Amazon

Buy Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV… $29.90

How to Watch the 2022 World Series Online

Want to find a World Series livestream to watch the baseball games online? You’ll need a live TV streaming service that includes FOX.

Watch the World Series on fuboTV

We like fuboTV, a live TV streaming service that gets you access to 100+ TV channels, including FOX. A monthly subscription to fuboTV normally costs $69.99, but the site currently has a 7-day free trial offer, that you can use to test it out and stream the World Series free.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

Watch the World Series on DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV is still a popular cable service, but the company is now also offering a streaming arm called DIRECTV Stream. The service gets you 75+ live TV channels including FOX, so you can livestream the World Series from your television, phone, computer or tablet.

DIRECTV Stream normally costs $69.99 a month but they’re also offering a free trial that you can use to watch the World Series online free. There is no contract required and you can cancel anytime.

Buy DIRECTV Stream Free trial

How to Livestream 2022 World Series Games Online Free

Both the fuboTV and DIRECTV Stream free trials will let you watch the Astros vs. Phillies online free. Once your trial is up, you can cancel or continue on at the regular monthly price.

A good free streaming hack: use the free trials back to back, to get a total of 14 days of free TV streaming. Use it to live stream the World Series games on FOX without cable — and without paying.

2022 World Series Odds, Teams, Lineups

Heading into their first game, the odds between the Astros and the Phillies are very close. But, considering their domination over the last few seasons, oddsmakers have unsurprisingly given the Astros the edge to win Game 1 — if only with favorite odds of -170 (Caesar’s Sportsbook).

Led by superstar Justin Verlander, the Astros racked up a regular-season record of 106-56, which also gives them home-field advantage over the Phillies, whose regular season saw 87 wins and 75 losses.

But, despite their lesser regular-season and home-field disadvantage, the Phillies have no reason to be dispirited with underdog odds of just +143. The Phillies’ star talent includes Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber’s bats, as well as some strong pitching courtesy of ace Zach Wheeler (who will be pitching in Games 1 and 2).

Since entering the playoffs, the Phillies have stepped up to the plate in a big way with a .442 slugging percentage. This performance has torn through their first three opponents, losing no more than one game per match up. Most recently, the Phillies defeated the red-hot underdog Padres to secure their spot in the World Series.

Tune into FOX through your local cable package or start a free trial at fuboTV or DirecTV Stream to watch the World Series live online.