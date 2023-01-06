The Warmest Jackets Getting Us Through the Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter outerwear has advanced to the point where, no matter how cold it gets where you live, there’s almost certainly a jacket capable of keeping you warm. The warmest jackets can withstand ridiculously cold, sub-freezing temperatures; if the winter weather is getting to you this year, you might just need an outerwear upgrade.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the very warmest jackets available to buy online, with picks from top brands like Patagonia, Canada Goose, and The North Face. We’ve also included a couple more affordable picks, starting under $100, for anyone shopping on a budget.

What Type of Jacket is Best for Extreme Cold?

Most of the warmest jackets fall into the parka category, though you’ll also see some puffer jackets with similar sub-zero capabilities. Parkas are often designed for the most extreme cold weather conditions, and they can pull off feats of warmth thanks to multi-layer constructions with thick insulation. Parkas’ thigh-long length is also key, as they’ll keep out more wind, snow, and rain.

When finding the warmest jackets, we looked at insulation, water resistance, and overall build quality. You’ll want a jacket with a down-fill power rating of at least 600, as this indicates quality down insulation. You’ll also want the jacket to be water-repellent, so look for DWR (durable water-repellent) coatings and nylon shells. Lastly, consider the details, like whether or not the sleeves and hem and be cinched to keep out cold, or whether or not the hood is well-designed enough to effectively trap heat.

The Warmest Jackets to Buy Online

If you’re in need of a new winter jacket, read on. Below are some of the warmest jackets we could find online — all of which should keep you toasty in even the most extreme cold.

1. Canada Goose Expedition Parka

BEST OVERALL

Canada Goose

Canada Goose is one of the most widely recognizable names in outerwear — and for good reason. This Expedition parka is their most extreme offering, providing warmth just about anywhere in the world. Developed for scientists working in Antarctica, the parka is designed for temperatures lower than -22° Fahrenheit thanks to 650-fill down and a heat-trapping design. But, despite its top-tier functionality, the Expedition also brings fashion in equal measure thanks to its minimal style.

Buy Canada Goose Expedition Parka $1695

2. The North Face McMurdo Down Parka

BEST PARKA JACKET

Backcountry

Another one of the best ultra-warm jackets is this McMurdo parka from The North Face. Besides heaps of warmth, the jacket boasts a clever vented membrane that boosts the jacket's waterproofing in heavy rain or snow. It also has a plethora of pockets, which comes in handy for commutes as well as serious outdoor adventures and skiing.

Buy The North Face McMurdo Parka $400

3. Norrona Trollveggen Down850 Hooded Jacket

BEST PUFFER

Backcountry

If you’re looking for one of the warmest jackets but prefer a puffer style, check out this Trollveggen Down850 from Norrona. It’s filled with extremely high-quality RDS-certified 850-fill down, which should keep you warm in just about any conditions. But, thankfully, mobility and weight are not sacrificed for all that warmth: The jacket is easy to move in, whether you’re climbing or setting up camp, and it’s very light at about a pound and a half.

Buy Norrona Trollveggen Jacket $479

4. Feathered Friends Khumbu Down Parka

HIGHEST-QUALITY DOWN

Feathered Friends

Feathered Friends uses extremely highest-quality down in this Khumbu jacket, which translates to some of the most warmth you can get out of clothing. The primary insulation is 900+ goose down, and synthetic in the collar helps maintain warmth even when wet. All of this premium down is stuffed into a Pertex Shield shell, which is fully water- and wind-proof.

Buy Feathered Friends Khumbu Parka $729

5. Goodthreads Down Filled Hooded Parka

BEST BUDGET JACKET

Amazon

The warmest jacket isn’t necessarily the most expensive, as proven by this parka from Goodthreads. Currently on sale at Amazon for just $97, it’s shockingly affordable for an ultra-warm winter jacket. It’s fully water-resistant and packed with a mixture of down and feathers for warmth. While it’s certainly not on the same level as the above jackets, this is a great option if you need a warm jacket quickly and don’t have a huge budget to work with.

Buy Goodthreads Hooded Parka $96.20

6. Eddie Bauer Superior Down Parka

MOST VERSATILE

Amazon

For most people, this Superior down parka from Eddie Bauer is a great option for staying warm in nasty cold — and it’s also very reasonably priced at $260. The jacket’s outer layer is a rugged nylon shell with a DWR treatment to keep you dry, and the inside is a 650-down that effectively keeps you warm in temperatures as low as -40° Fahrenheit. It also has plenty of pockets (great for backpacking or hiking) and velcro cinches at the wrist to lock out cold.

Buy Eddie Bauer Superior Down Parka $259.99

7. Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Parka

MOST STYLISH

Backcountry

It’s easy to forget about looking good when you’re struggling to stay warm, but, luckily, some jackets can help on both counts. This Patagonia Jackson parka is one such jacket, bringing arctic weather capabilities in a sleek, city-friendly design. It features 700-down fill insulation and bonded channels which keep the jacket from moving around (and letting the cold in). The hood is also removable, which we certainly want out of an urban jacket like this.

Buy Patagonia Jackson Glacier Parka $499