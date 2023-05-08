Walmart+’s New Promo Will Make You Rethink Your Prime Membership (and Save You $50)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart+ has always been a good deal, offering savings on groceries, gas, and other necessities, but right now it’s a great deal: A current promotion is offering new Walmart+ members $50 off their next order of $75 or more, or $25 off a $50+ order.

To get the discount on your next order, you’ll need to sign up for the Walmart+ annual plan. This costs $98 a year, but, thanks to this first-order discount, you’ll essentially save half of that annual fee.

Walmart+ also offers a month-to-month subscription option that costs $12.95 per month (or about $155 a year). This monthly plan comes with a 30-day free trial to test out the service (sign up for that here), but you won’t be able to get the $50 discount if you opt for the monthly plan with a 30-day trial.

What Do You Get With Walmart+? Member Benefits & Perks

Unfamiliar with Walmart+? It's basically Walmart's version of Amazon's Prime membership, and saves you money on everyday essentials from groceries to gas to streaming services. Even without the $50 discount, we would recommend Walmart+ to just about everyone. You get free grocery delivery from Walmart on orders of at least $35 (a low minimum for most shoppers), as well as free two-day shipping from Walmart's website.

Walmart+ also comes with a free subscription to Paramount+, which normally costs at least $10 a month. The streaming service has a huge library of on-demand content from hit shows like 1883 to movies like Top Gun: Maverick, as well as live TV programming for sports like Champions League soccer, NFL games, and PGA tour golf tournaments.

Another money-saving perk with Walmart+ is discounts on gas. At participating Exxon, Mobil, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Murphy stations, you can save up to 10¢ per gallon. That adds up to some significant savings — especially if you’re fueling cars for the whole family.

Plus, when it comes time for Black Friday, Walmart+ members get access to deals four hours before everyone else.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a Walmart+ subscription — or you’re just looking for a smart way to save some money — check out their current sign-up deal now to save $50 on your next order of $75 or more.

