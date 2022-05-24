The Cheapest Place for Gas Right Now Could Be Walmart… But There’s a Catch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

As gas prices continue to rise across the country, thousands of deal-savvy Americans are turning to a familiar name for discounts: Walmart.

The retailer has announced a new program that promises discounts of up to 10 cents a gallon at more than 14,000 gas stations across the country. The only catch: you have to be a Walmart+ member to score the deal.

Launched in 2020, Walmart+ is the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, with a membership getting you exclusive discounts on thousands of items on Walmart.com, along with free shipping and free delivery.

Does Walmart Have a Gas Discount?

Walmart+ members now also get discounts on gas, saving 10 cents per gallon at Exxon and Mobil locations, as well as 5 to 10 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy’s gas stations. Your Walmart+ membership will also get you discounted gas prices of up to 5 cents a gallon at select Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

The 10-cent Walmart gas discount is double what the retailer was offering up until this spring — previously, Walmart+ members had a standard 5-cent discount on every gallon of fuel across all participating gas stations.

How Do You Get a Walmart Gas Discount?

To get the discount, sign up for a Walmart+ membership here. A Walmart+ subscription costs just $12.95 a month, or save with an annual subscription, which costs just $98 (a $57 savings versus paying month to month). The best part: Walmart is currently offering a 30-day free trial to let you test out Walmart+ for free without commitment. Use the free trial to access the discounted Walmart gas prices for a month, then choose to cancel or continue on.

The Walmart gas discount has been in effect for over a year now, but the latest promotion ups the discount to up to 10 cents per gallon. The program also adds more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country to the existing Walmart and Murphy’s stations that were already serving Walmart+ members.

Walmart vs. Sam’s Club Gas Prices

Of course Sam’s Club members have long been able to get discounted gas prices as part of their membership. The only difference is that Sam’s Club will now be honoring their 5-cent-per-gallon discount to Walmart+ members as well.

Prefer to stick with Sam’s Club? An annual membership there starts at just $45 a year and gets you discounted groceries, home goods and electronics, in addition to discounted gas at Sam’s Club gas stations nationwide. See more here.