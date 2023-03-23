RS Recommends: How to Get the Latest Vivid Seats Deals, Offers and Promo Codes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Live music is officially back. Venues across the country are up and running again, while everyone from Taylor Swift to Beyonce have announced 2023 tours. Stadiums and arenas are also welcoming back fans for in-person attendance again, with places now operating at full capacity.

One of the best places to find tickets online is at VividSeats.com. Once known as a resale site for tickets, Vivid Seats now brands itself as an “independent ticket marketplace,” and has quickly become a way to score sold-out or hard-to-find tickets to concerts, festivals, sporting events, Broadway shows, stand up comedy and more.

How Does Vivid Seats Work?

Head over to VividSeats.com and use the search bar to search for your favorite team, artist, event or venue. The site will then pull up all the available tickets for that particular event, or all the available tickets for a full run or season of an event (say, a Broadway show or the upcoming NFL season).

You can sort by date, price, seating location and other filters, to find the tickets you want. Click on the seats to add to your cart, enter your payment info and you’re good to go. We’ve spotted cheap tickets at Vivid Seats starting at just $10 for baseball games and basketball games, and discount tickets from $20 for concerts and outdoor festivals.

Is Vivid Seats Legit?

Unlike going through a scalper or using sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, Vivid Seats is a legit way to get real tickets for concerts, games, shows and more. Everything is delivered online so you don’t have to deal with awkward meet-ups or schedule pickups or drop-offs.

Vivid Seats says its 100% Buyer’s Guarantee promises that tickets will be delivered in time for your experience or you get your money back. If an event is canceled and not reschedule, you’ll also get your money back in full.

Vivid Seats Promo Code, Discount, Deals

Vivid Seats occasionally offers discount codes and special deals online on everything from concert tickets to VIP experiences. Looking for a Vivid Seats 2023 promo code? Right now, you can use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS2023 at checkout to save $20 off purchases over $200.

The RS2023 promo code has no expiry date so you can use it at anytime (note: the discount code can only be used once). See full list of available concerts and shows at VividSeats.com.

Vivid Seats also offers a rewards program where you buy ten tickets and get the 11th ticket free. The Vivid Seats Rewards program is free to join and gets you a credit to use on a ticket of your choice.

Another way to get a Vivid Seats promo code or discount is to sign up for their email list here. Vivid Seats will often send deal offers, discount codes and sale alerts to their email subscribers.