Virgil Abloh Releases Posthumous Collection With Burton Snowboards

Even after his death last November, Virgil Abloh is still releasing work. The late innovator’s newest drop is a collaboration with Burton Snowboards, delivering premium mountain gear with an ethos of diversity.

The limited-edition Burton c/o Virgil Abloh Collection, brings three snowboards, as well as boots and bindings, all designed by Abloh and the Burton team over the last two years. Each of the three snowboards is created for different terrain — resort, all mountain, and powder, respectively — while the boots and bindings include choices for men and women. Pricing starts at $489 for bindings to $999.95 for the Camber boards. The collection is available now at Burton.com while supplies last.

In classic Abloh style, the new collection is at once a social call and a product release. To realize the collection’s spirit of diversity, Abloh created the Virgil Abloh Burton Manifesto, with an excerpt reading:

PRODUCT THAT BY ITS EXISTENCE NOT ONLY STANDS AS EVIDENCE FOR THE EVOLUTION OF A SUBCULTURE AND SPORT BUT BECOMES AN ARTIFACT WHICH PROVES THAT DIVERSITY WITHIN SNOWBOARDING IS NOT ONLY AN IDEA, IT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING, CARE OF BURTON and VIRGIL ABLOH.

This manifesto was crucial to Virgil, according to Burton Chief Creative Officer Adrian Josef Margelist. “It was very important to Virgil that his next collaboration with Burton stand for something, that it shares a larger message, so he created a manifesto to guide the collection,” he says, in a press release. “Every person who worked on this project, from the snowboard designers and the project managers to the riders at the photo shoot took Virgil’s words to heart. They became our manifesto, our mantra, our motivation.”

Abloh’s involvement with Burton, as well as his goal of fostering representation in snowboarding, were powerful for Burton team riders Brolin Mawejje and Zeb Powell. “The Manifesto says it well. It’s not just an idea; it is beyond the conversation. It is happening. We are watching it happen and will continue to watch the sport of snowboarding grow,” says Mawejje.

Powell, meantime, remembers the effect of working with Abloh: “I try to leave my impact on snowboarders just like Virgil left an impact on me. Keeping up with me. Taking the time to talk, it meant so, so, much,” he says.

In addition to the mass-market pieces available at Burton.com, the Burton c/o Virgil Abloh collection also includes 10 exclusive boards that were digitally auctioned on March 15. The boards sold for as much as $50,000, with all proceeds going to Abloh’s “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. As a celebration of Abloh’s legacy, Burton has also pledged $300,000 to increase BIPOC representation in snowboarding.

The new collection marks Abloh’s second launch with Burton, following a collaboration between Burton and Abloh’s streetwear brand Off-White in 2017. But the collection also marks another posthumous release from the beloved designer, whose final Louis Vuitton collection debuted in January of this year.

To shop the Burton c/o Virgil Abloh collaboration, head to Burton.com. Be sure to act fast, however, as the collection is limited.