Vince Staples Teases New Song ‘Magic’ in Beats by Dre Campaign

What do a tennis champion and a rapper have in common? They both need great earbuds.

In a new campaign for Beats by Dre, Naomi Osaka and Vince Staples make a case for Beats’ new Fit Pro earbuds, which bring premium audio in a sports-ready package. Also starring model Kaia Gerber and influencer Queen Blackwell, the campaign consists of four video vignettes and debuts a brand-new track from Staples called “Magic.”

As Beats’ fitness-minded earbuds, the Beats Fit Pros feature a true wireless style, a secure wingtip design, and three interchangeable gummy ear tips. That means the earbuds stay put, whether you’re running, working out, or playing a sport (hence the campaign’s tagline “Move how you want to”). The Fit Pros also deliver active noise cancellation and immersive Spatial Audio, making them a good choice for traveling, relaxing, and working, as well as exercising.

Beats by Dre

Central to the campaign is Staples’ currently-unreleased song “Magic.” Set to drop on Feb. 14, the track is produced by Mustard and is the first single off Staples’ upcoming album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. The album is due out in spring 2022.

A snippet of the new song, meantime, can be heard on the Beats by Dre Instagram page, which features a video of Staples listening to music on his Beats Fit Pro earbuds while a bunch of BMX bikers and skateboarders move around him.

Staples, meantime, shared Osaka’s vignette from the new campaign on his Instagram page, writing, “Naomi Osaka & Beats. Vince Staples & Mustard. That’s ‘Magic.’ New music coming soon.”

According to Beats, the stars of the campaign were selected for “their immense and positive influence on youth culture today, as well as their abilities to redefine and evolve their respective career niches.”

“Beats Fit Pro was designed for music fans who are looking for the best listening experience possible. For us, that means top-tier acoustics and the most comfortable, secure fit so you can wear them for as long as you need to,” says Beats CMO Chris Thorne, in a press release. “We wanted to center our campaign around the message that music is for everyone to enjoy exactly how they want to.”

If you’re in need of a new pair of earbuds — maybe for working out, running, or traveling — take a look at the new Beats Fit Pros, just $199 right now on Amazon.