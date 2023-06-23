Victor Wembanyama Spurs Jerseys Are Already Available — And Flying Off Shelves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Victor Wembanyama is officially a Spur.

Luckily for San Antonio fans (or anyone looking to commemorate what will likely be a historic moment for the NBA), official Wembanyama Spurs jerseys are already available to purchase online. Head to the NBA merch shop here to buy the brand-new Wembanyama swingman jersey for $120. (If you want to spend less, you can also grab an officially-licensed replica jersey for $80 here.)

Just be sure to pick up one of these jerseys fast, as they could sell out in light of the nationwide demand.

Like all NBA jerseys, this one is made by Nike. It features Wembanyama’s name across the back and his number, 1, which references his spot as the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Wemby's addition to San Antonio is of course a cause for celebration among Spurs fans, but it's also thrilling for anyone interested in basketball. Standing seven-foot-four, Wembanyama is considered the best NBA draft since LeBron James — if not ever. He's played professionally in Europe since the age of 15, and now, at 19, he's poised to dominate the world's premier basketball league.

Besides the jerseys, the Spurs and Nike have released a Wembanyama T-shirt that you can pick up here for $40. Plus, the NBA store is also taking preorders for autographed Wembanyama basketballs. These signed balls cost $550 and are scheduled to ship no later than September 20 of this year.

Surprisingly, it’s not just Wembanyama jerseys flying off shelves: Tim Duncan Spurs jerseys have also become top-sellers on the NBA’s web store. Duncan went to the Spurs as a rookie in 1997 — the last time San Antonio had a No. 1 draft pick. The rest is history, with Duncan leading the Spurs on a five-championship run. The team has been very weak since Duncan’s retirement in 2016, but an uptick is likely now that Wemby is wearing silver.

Be sure to grab one of Wembanyama’s brand-new Spurs jerseys here.

