Urban Outfitters Celebrates Singles Day With 11 Limited-Edition Vinyl Singles

Urban Outfitters is ringing in 11/11 — a.k.a. Singles Day — with a special release: 11 limited-edition vinyl singles. Among the singles are current chart-toppers and throwback hits alike, with tracks from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Mariah Carey, Trippie Redd and The Weeknd.

Newly-pressed on colorful vinyl, the Urban Outfitters singles are equal parts music storage and chic decor — making them great for gifting this holiday season. All 11 singles are dropping today, 11/11, and will be available at urbanoutfitters.com. We recommend grabbing these singles quickly as stock is limited.

Below is a complete list of the artists and tracks in UO’s release. As you’ll see, there’s something for almost every music fan.

Courtesy Urban Outfitters

The exclusive releases includes Rodrigo’s “Singles 4 U” disc, which includes her chart-topping hit “good 4 u,” along with a B-side of “enough for you [piano version].” Fans of Pink Sweat$ can grab his “At My Worst” single on a blush pink LP while 88 Rising star, Joji, is represented with an exclusive release of “Slow Dancing in the Dark.”

Throwback hits includes the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and Carey’s “Fantasy” — on a hot pink disc, natch.

This celebration of Singles Day makes sense for Urban Outfitters, as the brand has become a go-to destination for vinyl records. The UO Music Shop boasts more than 200 vinyl titles, including pressings of newly-released albums, early 2000’s hits, Seventies classics and everything in-between. More than 100 of these records are UO exclusive pressings — many of which feature unique colorways for collectibility.

Urban Outfitters’ efforts to stock vinyl is opportune: Last year, vinyl revenue hit $619.6 million — outpacing CDs for the first time in 34 years. Vinyl sales are projected to continue growing this year with $467 million in revenue during the first half of 2021. If you’re looking to get in on the vinyl revival, check out some of the best record players here.

Shop Urban Outfitters’ new Singles Day vinyl at urbanoutfitters.com, and check out UO’s full vinyl collection here.