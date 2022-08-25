Hulked-Out Hues: Urban Decay’s New Makeup Line Is Inspired by She-Hulk

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Marvel Universe is continuously expanding, recently adding She-Hulk to its roster of superheroes. This powerhouse of an attorney doubles as a giant green superhuman and is played by Tatiana Maslany. To celebrate She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s premiere, Urban Decay launched a new makeup collection, with a full-sized eyeshadow palette and a smaller mini palette.

Buy Urban Decay She-Hulk Collection $25

Inspired by the character herself, the larger 13-color vegan eyeshadow palette packs shades like ‘Hulked-Out’ — a shimmery algae green shade that mimics She Hulk’s natural skin tone. Other blendable colors include ‘Case Closed'(a neutral beige tone), ‘Weho Warrior’ (a sheer purple color with a glitter pink shine) and ‘Gamma Glow’ (a light yellow tone with gold flakes). Each shade is highly-pigmented, according to the brand, and can be blended with others to create a dramatic night time look or used by themselves for a more subtle day time vibe.

Urban Decay

Buy She-Hulk Eyeshadow Palette $45

The mini palette, in contrast, features six pigmented shades, including ‘Leaping Off The Page’ (a matte red color) and ‘Post Worthy’ (a light pink shade). This palette is also highly blendable and vegan-friendly.

Urban Decay

Buy She-Hulk Mini Palette $25

If you’re not sure how to make the most out of your She-Hulk palette, Urban Decay also offers video tutorials and features a nifty ‘how to apply’ section, including which eyeshadow works best as a base.

In the past, the brand has released other collaborations with Marvel Studios, including an Eternals themed collection. It’s important to note that past collections are not available through Urban Decay anymore and it’s likely that once the She-Hulk collection sells out, the only way to shop one will be through third-party resellers.

Don’t take that risk, shop the latest UD x Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk collection now before stocks sell out.