17 Things We Bought Online This Week to Boost Our Mood

Whoever says retail therapy isn’t a cure for boredom hasn’t spent the last month cooped up in a tiny studio apartment with more roommates than windows. While stores around the country have shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of retailers are launching new products and deals online, offering everything from tech accessories and music gear, to alcohol and sex toys, all delivered to your doorstep.

And while it may be irresponsible to suggest a shopping spree during this time of uncertainty, the notion of self-care is more important than ever, and sometimes, that means treating yourself to a little something special.

Whether you’re looking for a new hobby to tackle, a new piece of decor, or just looking for something to take the edge off, here are 17 of our favorite things to buy online right now. You may not be able to host visitors right now, but at least you can look forward to something cool coming to your door.

1. Rimowa Aluminum Phone Case

We won’t be traveling anytime soon, so our plans to finally pick up one of those classic Rimowa suitcases have been put on hold for now. The second best option: snagging one of these new Rimowa phone cases, inspired by the same grooved aluminum siding seen on the suitcases.

The phone cases are made from aluminum and a shockproof TPU that protect your phone from scuffs and scratches. The case is rugged and durable, yet lightweight. Note: Rimowa is only making cases for iPhones for now, so if you’re an Android user, you’re out of luck.

2. Courant CATCH: 3 Wireless Charging Pad and Organizer

This sleek leather charging pad has made our work from home space ten times more chic and organized. It’s got a fast wireless charging pad on one side (works with all Qi-certified devices), plus a grooved tray for your wallet, jewelry, stationery and other small accessories. Everything is wrapped in a luxe, pebble-grain Italian leather.

Regularly $175, Courant currently has this leather organizer at $140 as part of their site-wide “Work From Home Sale.” See full selection here.

3. Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker

Marshall’s iconic amp is now a portable Bluetooth speaker. The all-new “Uxbridge Voice” combines Marshall’s signature sound performance with Amazon Alexa compatibility. Use your voice to play music, check the news and control smart devices around the house. You can also pair the Uxbridge with other Marshall speakers to create an immersive, multi-room system.

Sound-wise, the roughly 6.5 x 5-inch set uses a Class D amplifier to deliver 30 watts of big, boisterous sound. Adjust settings using brass buttons located at the top of the unit. Don’t want to use Alexa? Turn her off by pressing the voice mute button on the speaker’s top panel.

4. Brain Dings Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD Oil

Add a drop or two of this Brain Dings CBD oil to your sunscreen, skin serum or moisturizer to get the effects of the phytocannabinoid-rich formula. Phytocannabinoid molecules are sourced from the resin of cannabis plants, and are said to help with insomnia, anxiety, tension and stress. Made in the USA, this soothing, luxurious oil is made with 500mg of CBD sourced from farms in La Junta, Colorado.

5. Nest Bedding Weighted Blanket

Our nights of tossing and turning in bed have stopped ever since we picked up one of these weighted blankets. Available in twin to king sizes, and weights from 15 to 25 pounds, the weighted blanket gently caresses and “hugs” you as you sleep, helping to eliminate shifting in bed. Many users swear by a weighted blanket to help with anxiety too.

This 300 thread-count blanket is soft and comfortable, with a fleece cover that’s completely washable. The filling is made from glass beads that are sewn into pockets surrounded by two layers of fill, to keep the blanket clean and quiet.

6. Parachute Home Canyon Stripe Duvet Set

Our longer hours in bed weren’t exactly relaxing on the ratty old sheets we had. That’s why we sprung for a new duvet set from the chic bedding brand, Parachute Home. This limited-edition “Canyon Stripe” duvet cover is at once classic and comfortable, inspired by the bohemian songwriting retreats in Laurel Canyon and sun-drenched summers by the beach. The sheets are all made from a relaxed flax linen, which only gets softer with age.

This set includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams. Other sizes, patterns and full sheet sets available too.

7. De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine

With officials encouraging us to stay at home, our morning (and afternoon) coffee runs have been replaced by this does-it-all espresso machine. Inspired by professional units found in the best Italian cafes, this manual espresso maker has given us plenty of time to perfect our favorite coffee drinks.

The machine starts with three presets: espresso, Americano, and regular “drip” coffee. You can make other drinks as well, including lattes and cappuccinos with the included milk frother (you can even customize the style of foam you want). A built-in grinder and water heater make this a true, all-in-one at-home cafe. What we like: De’Longhi’s “one-second quick start” button means the machine is ready to brew fresh coffee right away — no heat up time necessary.

8. Fluance RT82 Reference High-Fidelity Vinyl Turntable

Tune up your vinyl during this down-time, with a new high-fidelity turntable, like this one from Fluance. The RT82 features an elliptical diamond stylus that elegantly traces the grooves of a record’s surface, resulting in more precise and detailed playback. The well-balanced, S-shaped tonearm keeps accurate tracking, for warm, consistent sound.

Fluance has tweaked the performance capabilities of this turntable, for better projection and signal clarity with reduced buzzing and distortion. It’s all housed in a handsome genuine wood cabinet that serves as a fine display piece on your table or shelf.

9. Blackened American Whiskey by Metallica

The members of Metallica teamed up with the late Master Distiller, Dave Pickerell for this All-American blend of straight bourbons and ryes. As the story goes, the band created special playlists that they would blast in the aging room to “sonically-enhance” the whiskey during its final stages. The whiskey brand claims, “The low-hertz sound waves of the music cause a molecular interaction between the liquor and the barrel that’s discernible to even a novice’s palate.”

To our palette, it’s just a damn good whiskey, with rich, deep notes and a smooth finish. Drink it neat or on the rocks. The name of the whiskey comes from the first song off Metallica’s seminal 1988 album, “…And Justice for All.” Liquor stores may be closed but Drizly is delivering Blackened and other alcohol brands in as little as 30 minutes store-to-door.

10. Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller

Want to learn a new hobby? With music festivals postponed, concerts canceled and nightclubs shut down, we’re using our time to bring the party indoors with this Pioneer DJ set. The DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller is a super portable and easy-to-learn unit, that lets you mix, stream and share music, whether in person or over livestream. All you need is a pair of external speakers to broadcast the sound.

The DDJ-200 lets you access music stored in your iTunes or rekordbox library, or stream songs from SoundCloud Go+, Deezer and even Spotify. Plug your smart device into the board and start mixing right away. Not sure where to get started? Check out Pioneer DJ’s WeDJ app, with a ton of free content including mixing and DJing tutorials.

11. Boy Smells Kush Candle

If you can’t light up legally, the next best thing is lighting this Kush candle, from LA-based, Boy Smells. The candle features notes of cannabis, suede, white musk, tulip and amber; it’s at-once dank yet delicate. Burn time is 55 hours.

The candle is made from eco-friendly coconut and beeswax with a braided cotton wick. It’s all poured into a glossy black glass tumbler and presented in Boy Smell’s signature matte pink box.

12. Healist CBD Calm Chews

Get the benefits of CBD (think stress relief, better sleep and a more relaxed state of mind) in a tasty, berry-flavored gummy. These CBD chews contain a calming blend of organically-farmed CBD broad spectrum hemp extract, organic Ashwagandha, L-theanine and Healist’s custom terpene blend. Each gummy delivers 20mg of CBD. There are 46 chews per bottle.

Healist is donating a portion of profits from every order to the COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund, with a minimum donation of $5000.

13. Brooklinen Super Plush Robes

Treat yourself to these plush, hotel-style robes, made from 100% Turkish cotton for a super soft and cozy fit. Brooklinen sources long-staple Turkish cotton with a 380 GSM weight — these are thick, substantial robes that won’t slide off. Choose from three neutral colors and sizes small to XL. The unisex robes all feature a piped collar, rolled sleeves, two deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.

14. Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones

The latest drop from Beats are these Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones, and we picked up a pair in white for our next home workout and meditation sesh. These earphones get up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, and are IPX4-rated to be sweat and water-resistant. Sound quality is crisp and consistent, whether you’re listening to music or taking calls (the earbuds come with built-in, beam-forming microphones).

The buds pair super easily with your phone, and setup was quick and simple. Choose from three different colors. Each set includes four sizes of eartips for you to find the best fit for sound and comfort.

15. Province Apothecary Dual Action Jade Facial Roller

If you haven’t discovered the joys of a jade roller yet, there’s no better time to start rolling. Millions of people swear by this all-natural stone to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while improving skin texture. Use the smooth end to de-puff under the eyes and around your neck; the textured end is great for encouraging circulation and restoring elasticity as you roll it over your forehead, cheeks and jaw.

16. Theragun G3PRO

If you’re going to be sitting around watching your favorite streaming channels, you might as well relax your sore muscles while you’re at it. Theragun, makers of the popular pulsating massager, is offering up to $150 off its percussive therapy devices right now.

We sprung for the Theragun G3PRO, which works to relieve soreness and speed up muscle recovery in as little as 60 seconds. The company says its two, specially-calibrated speeds deliver 60% deeper strokes than regular massagers. This set is ready to go out of the box, and includes the G3PRO with ergonomic grip, six foam attachments, charging cable, adjustable arm, storage case and more.

Theragun says it’s giving back to the community right now by donating 300+ Theraguns and thousands of masks to 60+ hospitals around the world. Get more details on Theragun.com.

17. Horoscope Pleasure Kits

For an entirely different level of relaxation, pick up one of these Horoscope Pleasure Kits from Bijoux Indiscrets. Each box contains a gem stone, an “orgasm balm” and a surprise sex toy, all based on your zodiac sign. If you’re going to be stuck indoors for awhile, you might as well have some fun doing it.