Billie Eilish Unveils Manga-Inspired Murakami Collaboration With UNIQLO

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish is teaming up with contemporary artist and director Takashi Murakami on a new T-shirt collaboration for fashion retailer, UNIQLO.

The “Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami” collection is part of UNIQLO’s “UT lineup,” and features six new styles for men, women and kids. The graphic tees rework iconography from Eilish’s debut album and “Blohsh” merch, while incorporating Japanese illustrator Murakami’s iconic, manga-style flowers.

Other designs include a collage of Eilish’s photos, sketches taken from her music videos, and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo. UNIQLO says Eilish “directed the design” of the graphics and T-shirts, which continue the slouchy, streetwear-inspired style the singer is known for.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Eilish and Murakami. The two worked together on the music video for Eilish’s song, “You Should See Me in a Crown” last fall, with Murakami helping to bring Eilish’s lyrics to life through his signature animation style. The video has amassed more than 69 million views to date.

Murakami, meantime, is an acclaimed artist whose work has been on display at many of the major art galleries and museums around the world, from New York’s MoMA to The Broad in Los Angeles. Murakami has also collaborated in the past with musicians like Kanye West, Pharrell and J Balvin, who sought out the illustrator to help create the cover art for his latest album, Colores.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT collection launches on May 25th at UNIQLO.com. Like many businesses, the retailer has had to temporarily shut down many of its stores due to stay-at-home orders implemented across the country. Though UNIQLO stores in Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles recently re-opened for contactless pickup, the retailer is launching the Eilish collaboration online to make it easier for fans to shop the pieces worldwide.

Sizes range from XXS to 3XL for men, and XXS to XL for women. There are also kids sizes available. Prices range from $9.90 to $14.90. Shop the collection online here.